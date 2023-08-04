Articles

Mark’s disease

General aspects of Marek’s disease in poultry, useful tips for disease prevention through vaccines. It is a lymphoproliferative disease of poultry caused by the herpes virus. This disease is mainly characterized by marked infiltration of mononuclear cells in many tissues, especially in the central nervous system and peripheral nerves.

Author: Gino Lorenzoni

Associate Professor of the Department of Poultry and Bird Health

Pennsylvania state expansion

Etiology



The herpes virus that causes Marek’s disease is an enveloped, double-stranded DNA virus. Three different serotypes have been described: serotype 1 (Gallid Herpesvirus 2), serotype 2 (Gallid Herpesvirus 3; avirulent), serotype 3 (Meleagrid or HVT, Herpesvirus 1). Depending on the degree of pathogenicity of the virus, four pathotypes have been described: mild, virulent, very virulent, and very virulent plus (+).

Like most enveloped viruses, Marek’s disease herpesvirus is susceptible to most disinfectants. However, cellular debris from feather follicles and skin provides the virus with additional protection that can survive in various environmental conditions and in the presence of some disinfectants. Virus particles protected by cell debris can remain infectious for long periods (months to years). The process of cleaning and disinfecting poultry houses should always include the removal of organic materials before cleaning with detergents in order to remove the protective shell from viruses; which significantly increases the effectiveness of disinfectants.



prevalence



Marek’s disease affects poultry worldwide and is a common infection of birds in home gardens that have not been vaccinated (or poorly vaccinated) against the virus. This disease affects only chickens (serotype 1) and turkeys (serotype 3). Marek’s herpes virus usually infects birds older than 6 weeks and rarely affects young birds.



Pathogenesis



Marek’s disease virus replicates in avian feather follicle cells and is shed in feathers, down, and sloughed cells. The route of entry of an infectious agent is through the respiratory tract, when birds inhale airborne viral particles. The virus is then phagocytosed by macrophages and transported to lymphoid tissues. Affected lymphocytes can be detected in peripheral nerves 5 days after infection in susceptible birds (lack of maternal protection, susceptible genetic lines).

Subsequently, the virus infects the thymus gland and the bursa of Fabricius, causing massive apoptosis of lymphoid tissues, which leads to varying degrees of immunosuppression. After a few days, a latent state begins. 2 weeks after infection, virus replication begins in the epithelium of the feather follicles, from where infectious viral particles will be released. In field infections, Marek’s disease usually causes paralysis in birds after 8 weeks of age. However, in unvaccinated flocks this can only be seen after 3 weeks of age.

The development of immunity begins with the action of “natural killers”, causing the lysis of virus-infected cells and tumor cells (without prior antigen presentation). Cellular immunity is provided by “cytotoxic T”-lymphocytes, which control the number of infected cells. Finally, antibodies begin to be produced 2 weeks after infection, which is of little use since most infection occurs inside the host’s cells.

Clinical signs

Clinical manifestations are variable and depend on the tissues affected by the tumor infiltration. The most common signs of field infections in PA are associated with lymphocytic infiltration of the sciatic nerves, which causes asymmetric and progressive paralysis of one of the legs (more often) or both legs, up to complete paralysis of the limbs. The nerves of the cervical, brachial, and vagus plexuses can also be affected by the virus. In these cases, the most common signs are paralysis of the wings, stiff neck, and prolapsed goiter.

Also often observed are small, irregularly shaped pupils due to infiltration of the iris, which causes loss of vision in the bird. If blindness becomes chronic, it can lead to anorexia, weight loss and malnutrition. In commercial systems, birds are often lethargic and dehydrated, which is a major cause of bird death.





autopsy results

The sciatic nerves are usually inflamed and lack the typical striation. The nerves are thickened 2-3 times compared to the average diameter and, possibly, a yellowish color is observed due to swelling of the nerve surface (Fig. 2). Some birds have visceral tumors (Fig. 3), these tumors can infiltrate several tissues and organs (liver, stomach, heart, feather follicles, eyes and nerves). In the case of infiltration of the liver or spleen, marked hepatomegaly and splenomegaly may be observed (Fig. 4); a differential feature with other neoplasias is that Marek’s pouch of Fabrizio is never affected by tumors.

Diagnosis

A presumptive diagnosis can be made based on clinical history, nerve palsy, and previously described post-mortem lesions. The final diagnosis can be made using laboratory tests such as ELISA and PCR.

differential diagnosis

Newcastle disease, avian encephalomyelitis, lymphocytic leukemia, trauma.

treatment and prevention

There is no cure for Marek’s disease. Commercial vaccines, which are highly effective, are best suited to prevent the disease. Vaccines should be administered as early as possible, ideally on the bird’s first day of life. Vaccines against Marek are administered subcutaneously; It is important to take into account that, like all vaccines, protection is only achieved by antibody production, which occurs between 7 and 10 days after vaccination.

Vaccines with serotypes 2 (Herpesvirus 3) and 3 (HVT) are most widely used in the poultry industry. While vaccination protects birds from over-replication of the virus in the lymphoid organs, keep in mind that vaccination does NOT prevent infection or the spread of disease.

The best option is to obtain vaccinated chicks from commercial hatcheries. Vaccines are available from stores such as First State Veterinary Supply, Jeffers, Valleyvet, and many more.

Vaccines must be prepared according to the manufacturer’s instructions, used within 2 hours of preparation, and then properly disposed of; after 2 hours the vaccine will not be effective. Commercial vaccines only come in packs of 1,000 doses or more, but fortunately, the price per 1,000 doses should be around $25-$40.

Recommendations

Translation: Dr. Dorian Dominguez.