Mara talks about the reunion of Xuxa, Eliana and Angelica in Maravilha Globo, and even mentions Marlene Matos: “I am not Paquita”; Watch

Mara Maravilha reveals herself on the meeting of Xuxa, Eliana and Angelica in Globo: “I do not have the profile of Paraquita”; Watch! (Photos: Playback/Instagram)

Mara Maravilha talks about the meeting of Zuxa, Eliana and Angelica that will take place this Friday (14) in “Crianca Esperanca 2023”. According to the announcement made in the “Journal National”, the meeting between the three presenters will represent the stars of three generations of children’s viewers who have made history. Mara’s anger came when Leo Dias noted her absence from the program in “Fofocalizando”, even though it also had a program for children of the 80s and 90s.

On Instagram, he targeted the journalist and said that he does not care about this incident. ,Leo Dias, take note, seal. Focus and understand, okay? Evermore. I, Mara Maravilha, have never, at any time, asked to be part of anyone’s group”. He started amid applause.

,do you understand? I don’t need to paint, okay, Leozinho, and for those who still don’t understand?”, she shouted. Subsequently, Maravilha launched several pinprixes. ,Besides, I’m not the paquita type, okay? With all due respect to white people, my co-workers. Mara is not like the ‘new paquitas'”, joked the presenter.

,And secondly, I do not owe anything to anyone. So help me so I can help you, Leo? Please respect, love. ‘Cause I’m on that turbo, no filter”, to continue. Mara then pointed to a bag with the initials MM in it. ,Ó, Mara Maravilha, Marilia Mendonca, Marleen Matos Se “M”He has completed.

In the caption, Mara made another statement. “Congratulations to the new Paquita… Surely you, including Leo Dias, understand the power of gossip. However, a journalist committed to exposing the parties, and that’s it!!!! I am MM Mara Maravilha, MM de Marilia Mendonca, Marisa Monte, Myra and Marisa, Marilyn Monroe, Marlene Mattos…”she wrote.

“First, I would like to clarify that, despite reported information, I never asked to join the White People, the Paquitas, or any other specific group. I value and respect diversity in all its forms, be it related to ethnic groups, physical characteristics or any other aspect. I do not believe that it is necessary to be part of a specific group in order to feel complete or accepted.The presenter told.

“Also, it is important to stress that my trajectory and career is based on my personality and the work I have developed over the years. I am proud of who I am and the achievements I have made, no matter what group I belong to. Nor will I charge a fee to help promote ‘projects’. Mom is without any filter, here’s the tip”he concluded. See comment below: