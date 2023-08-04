Many people don’t care about mental health problems | Video | Univision 39 Bakersfield KABE

read transcript

sometimes you don’t talk too muchthis topic, soour partner hasthis warning signperson who needs help.reporter: Maya determined thathis son startedproblems when I was inhigh school diagnosedwith anxiety and depression, MayaI didn’t know what health ismentally he thought that his sonpassed through the stageteen better gave herspace.maya: he locked himself in hisFourth, I didn’t know, I didn’t want toswim or eat, stop itI realized that depressionWhat.reporter: we askedseveral people and that was itreply.mental health should notbe something extreme, or what welet’s feel completelyoverloaded, many timessmall as unable to stopthink of something that will bring ussadness, painCorrespondent: Nataliacrisis text string,she explains that mental healthIt’s part of who we are, isn’t it?It’s only for those who come throughstill a problem.if a person gets uppain, one pays attention, oneobserve, don’t ignore, or whateveraim, notice something and tryignore it don’t think about itit, try to hide it inour mind.reporter: Natalia says they haveserved more than 20,000conversations in spanishthis line of crisis,most with problemslove relationship,family, depression or anxiety.We help carry the weightwe also have a databasehuge data resources thatmaybe we can helpnot listening to itlet’s try what we can helppeople with resourceswe have and with things that canneed.correspondent: it is important that inway to these problemsThey care about mental health.they can’t give me moneythis is what i need but youcan you help me to solve the problemin other ways they canhelp me have a mind