LoL: whoever gets to the 2023 World Cup first will strive to accomplish a unique feat

Source: LoL eSports

With the finals or even playoffs of some of the major leagues yet to be completed, we already have the first League of Legends team to qualify for the MOBA World Championship being held in South Korea this year. Rivalry China vs. Korea is about to celebrate this competition and one of these clear contenders to win the Summoner’s Cup will be looking to make history.

We are talking about JDG, the LPL Spring Split champion, as well as the MSI champion and, at the moment, the finalist of the LPL Summer Split. The Chinese, who have a great style of play and always know what to play, showed no problems in 2023 and as a result they have already accumulated enough points to win this first ticket to the tournament.

JDG aims to make history

There is always some kind of cyclical debate or illusion at this time because a team reaches a milestone that no team has hitherto achieved, such as a Grand Slam. For those unfamiliar with the concept, that means winning all four titles (MSI and Worlds, plus two leagues) in the same calendar year.

Many were those who wanted to try it without success, for example, SKT for several years when the summer split remained an unresolved issue, or G2 Esports in 2019, who lost in the FPX finals in a series in which they could make history, in addition to winning the world title. region since Fnatic reached it in the first season. Will JDG reach this milestone? Is there any team that can resist him? In a few months we will have answers to these questions.