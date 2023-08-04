Lizzo yelled at her dancers and made them cry, leading to new allegations

new charges against lizzonow the famous is accused Shout out to your dancers and make them cry.

The indictments are added to the lawsuit brought by Haim against the singer by three of her former dancers – Crystal Williams, Ariana Davis and Noel Rodriguez. Sexual Harassment, Creating a Hostile Work Environment and Discrimination

Lizzo rated “Unbelievable” and “Disgusting” Blame.

lizzo was very aloof in private

Ronald Zambrano, a lawyer for Williams, Davis and Rodriguez, said the singers were “very apart in private”.

“The theme I keep hearing is that Lizzo presents an outward persona, but in private it was very different. And that’s what inspired me to work with these young women”, says Vadi People,

Zambrano talks about an alleged incident Rodriguez faced lizzo -real name Melissa Jefferson- believed “Damned” Davis I had to fire him a week later for making voice notes during rehearsals and Williams was fired as well.

“The last day they were really scared Lizzo started screaming, chilling and getting in people’s faces And the dancers – not just the wadis – were crying. It was very intense”.

“sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment

The three women sued Lizzo, as well as her company “Big Grrrl Big Touring” and dance team captain Shirlyn Quigley.

The claim also states that Plaintiff experienced a “sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment.

Williams, Davis and Rodriguez claim that during a concert trip in Amsterdam with the Grammy-winning artist in February 2023, Lizzo invited them to a party night that ended in the city’s Red Quarter.

He said in his demand: “Feuron quili de las manos se las casas. Lizzo began inviting members of the department to touch the naked performers, eat comfort food that came out of the performers’ vaginas, and flat trees that came out of the performers’ vaginas.

lizzo averguenza and humiliates her dancers in private

The dancers said that Lizzo allegedly “pressed” and “begged” Ariana to play one of the nude performer’s breasts.

The lawyer said in a statement: “The astonishing way Lizzo and her management team treated her castmates goes against everything Lizzo publicly defends, while Private Everguenza For Sass Dancers And Humiliated In ways that are not only illegal, but totally demoralizing.”

What did Lizzo say about the allegations?

On the social network, Lizzo said the past few days have been “extremely difficult and extremely frustrating”.

“My work ethic, my ethics and my honor have been questioned. My character has been criticized. I generally choose not to respond to false allegations, but they are as unbelievable as they are suave and so reprehensible that they cannot be addressed.