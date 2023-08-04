Lizzo defends herself against her former dancers’ accusations; “I’m not a villain”

It was revealed a few days ago Lizzo’s three former dancers sue her for sexual harassment and workplace harassment working with him on his tour. This controversy is known all over the world and even Beyoncé preferred not to name the singer During his song Break My Soul.

The allegations against the singer have had an impact in different ways and now Lizzo has broken her silence with a statement Defended himself against his former dancers.







“These past few days have been extremely difficult and extremely frustrating. My work ethic, my ethics and my honor were questioned. My character has been criticized. Normally I prefer not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as Suenen’s and are too reprehensible to be addressed.









According to the singer, the dancers behaved inappropriately while working with her.











“These sensationalized stories come from former employees who have already publicly acknowledged that if they said their behavior during the tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Lizzo continued and commented that it was never her intention to make the people she worked with feel bad when she had to make a decision.

“As an artist, I have always been passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances very seriously because, ultimately, I just want to create the best art that represents me to my fans. With passion comes hard work and demands. Sometimes I have to make tough decisions, but I never want anyone to feel uncomfortable, not considered an important part of the team.

In addition, Lizzo sent a message to the media and general public, I assure you that this is not a villain as it seems in the last few days.

“I have not come here to be seen as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and media have portrayed in the last few days. I am very open about my sexuality and my expression, but I cannot accept that or allow people to use that openness to paint me as something I am not. Nothing gets me down more seriously than the respect we all deserve as women in the world. I know how it feels when they put you on notice every day and I would never criticize or fire an employee because of their weight. I am in pain, but I will not let it affect the good work I do in the world. I want to thank everyone who supported me during this time.

