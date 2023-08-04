LCQ Américas: KRÜ beats FURIA and continues to fight for the Champions League

KRÜ Esports continues to fight for the Valorant World Cup and eliminate FURIA from America’s LCQ.

The professional competitive season of Valorant continues with a showdown for the last place in the region for VALORANT Champions 2023. KRÜ Esports continues to fight in Qualifying Tournament “Last Chance”(LCQ) and managed to turn the streak against RAGE this Sunday to leave him out of America’s tournament.

After a disappointing regular stint in VCT America taking the last place in the standings, KRY eSports surprised after defeating MIBR on the first date LCQ. Rosas’ next opponent was RAGE and although the series was equal, the Brazilians failed to defeat the opponent.

The series started at split With RAGE dominance from the pistol round and yet KRY eSports might add that he switched sides with the score against. La Rosa managed to recover quickly from the attack, but the Brazilians abandoned the map and, having sent extra time to overtime, decided the first match in their favor. from 14-12.

IN ascentaction was different KRY eSports came out to completely dominate map selection RAGEcontrolling the first half of the game with a score of 9-3. When switching sides, the Brazilian squad managed to save only the pistol round, and the Latin American team finished the remaining three points, equalizing the score in the series. Angelo “keznit” Maury to the head.

Everything was defined in bind with KRÜ Esports providing the first pistol rounds, but RAGE he was able to put up a very good defense to win the first half of the game for 7-5. However, the change of sides was very useful for the Latin American team to stop the aggressiveness of the Brazilians, who lacked two points to close the series, but in the end it was the Latin Americans who turned the score over, sentencing 13-11.

Next enemy KRY eSports in that LCQ of America It will be Leviathan. It will be one of the most important Latin American classics of the season, as only one of them will be able to get this precious last place in the region for VALORANT 2023 Champions.