Las Residences Escapade is the best place to watch Silverstone F1

An idea born out of love for all things motor sports silverstone getawayA residential complex with the best views of the track where its residents will indulge in the adrenaline of automotive culture.

the best experience for enthusiasts what will allow them see the race in the first plan And even if your love leads there, you can still go on track for that Private use of circuit.

Brad Pitt in Los Pitas, asi le fue al actor como pilot en el GP de Gran Breta

Photos: Escapade Silverstone

But what would it be like to live at the Silverstone Escapade? each of them 60 housing Designed by Matt Cartwright and Lorraine Stout Griffitt by Twelve Architects Studio, they have views of the runway, but the interior is also worth appreciating, with an atmosphere that is modern, comfortable and suitable for sharing with friends and family, which Bell & Swift Designed by Colin Carswell. ,

List of amenities included in each house runway access for own use, a club house to relax, socialize and watch the races, just like one pool, sauna or Restaurant & Bar With views of the circuit.

Photos: Twelve Architects

The most important thing about each residence is that they occupy privileged places within the circuit. Located on the famous Beckett CurveFrom where you can appreciate the Nueva de las Cerves.

The cost of the accommodations will depend on the number of rooms and proximity to the track. A one bedroom costs around $1 million, with a four bedroom at 1.8 million, a three bedroom next to the track at 2.5 million and a four bedroom next to the road at 2.9 million.

Another great advantage of the acquisition is They can rent out their space when the owners are away and get some extra income.

It was during the last Grand Premio de Gran Britana since Brad Pitt’s return to a Circuit de Carrera that Escapade Silverstone opened its doors.

It will be open from the spring of 2024 so that the new owners can enjoy their home and at the same time relive the spirit of their career.