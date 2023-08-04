Lady Gaga honors Tony Bennett on his 97th birthday

Lady Gaga has honored her friend and jazz legend Tony Bennett, who died in late July, on his 97th birthday.

this thursday, the third, singer Tony Bennett Had he lived, he would have been 97 years old. The jazz legend passed away on July 21, 2023, after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for several years. And on this special date for Murthy, his great friend, singer Lady Gaga, Gave a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram.

The star shared photographs taken in New York, where she is seen posing in front of a hot dog cart in a blingy outfit. In the caption to the publication, she recalled her best friend, with whom she remained friends despite the big age difference.

“Happy birthday, Tony. August 3rd is Tony Bennett day. Smile day. But I’m going to celebrate you more than once a year. I’ll celebrate you singing jazz on stage every time, every time When you are with my family, every time I walk the streets of New York, I look around and remember all that you have done for this city and the world.Gaga wrote.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett were great partners in music and in their personal lives. Together they released two albums – cheek to cheekin 2016, and love for Sale, in 2021 — and they’ve already performed at the special show several times. The singer felt so much affection for the jazz icon that she immortalized her friend in a tattoo, a portrait she made of him.

After his death in late July, she took a few days to speak to the public and wrote an emotional message saying goodbye to the one she called her best friend. “I will never forget Tony Bennett. If I could say one thing to the world about it, I would say don’t look down on your elders, don’t leave them behind when things change.”Gaga said.