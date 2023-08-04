Lack of sleep affects the immune system and reduces optimism, psychologist says

He insomnia caused by high night temperatures not only cause physical fatigue and decreased mental performance, this also harms the immune systemreduces creativity and affects optimism, according to psychologist Noelia Ruiz Herrera.

This professor of psychology at the International University of La Rioja (UNIR) confirmed that a large percentage of the population has had, has or will have sleep problems throughout their lives, and this situation is exacerbated with the increase in the number of thermometers in the summer. .

To avoid “white night” due to the heat, which causes “lighter and more fragmented” sleep, he recommended “good sleep hygiene”, which includes sleeping in a comfortable bed located in a room isolated from noise and in complete darkness.

Wear cool, breathable clothing, take a shower before bed to regulate your body temperature, and ventilate the room at about 25 degrees without using air conditioning because it dries your throat badly is another of his tips.

GO TO LAYING SLEEPY NOT TIRED

The key is to “isolate ourselves as much as possible, as they did in the old days in the caves, to protect our sleep,” said this doctor of psychology from the University of Granada.

In addition, this expert advocates “avoiding the use of stimulant substances” because the goal is to go to bed “drowsy, which is different from just being tired.”

In this sense, he pointed out that it is better not to do intense exercise just before bedtime, as this can cause the person to be “physically very tired, but their brain is very active”, making it difficult for them to fall. sleeping.

Ruiz Herrera explained that it’s also hard to fall asleep if you’re anxious, and for this reason, he advocates “getting the worries out of the bed, because the bed is not for thinking or solving problems.”

AVOID naps

This university professor claims that while this advice “may hurt some,” daytime naps should be avoided if insomnia is a problem.

However, in the case of people who get up very early and need to sleep at noon, he recommended that it be a “short” nap, about 20 minutes.

If the sleep is longer, the body goes into a sleep phase where it completely shuts down, so muscle recovery occurs.

“What happens if we wake up in the middle of this phase? Well, we will stand up as if we were beaten,” he added.

STABLE REGIMES AND SCHEDULE

To ensure good sleep hygiene, it is important to keep the biological clock “on time” in order to maintain a stable schedule and a consistent daily routine.

Thus, he emphasized, more than always going to bed at the same time, it was “more important” to get up at the same time, even if he had a “bad night, hardly slept.”

In his opinion, the biological clock should be taught to wake up at the same time and avoid drowsiness, because, thus, at night “you have a dream that you cannot bear.”

Another key to good sleep is “avoiding the use of blue light devices or any device that stimulates the brain,” including an e-reader.

“If a person is in complete darkness, he gives a command to his brain to rest and recuperate. But if there is light, the brain is still active,” he mused.