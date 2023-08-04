La Jornada Maya | Yucatan | antonio bargas cicero

Yucatan > Sports

At the beginning of Ayer’s journey in the Mexican League, León had the second-leading on-base percentage on the circuit—Norberto Obeso (.459)—, the fourth-best scorer—Yadir Drake (.357)—and the ninth-ranked produced. In the race – Jose Martinez (68).

The stellar trio put forth all their talent and finesse to lead the Yucatecan team to its most important, thrilling win and one of the best acts of the regular season to end. Coming from behind to put up 12-6, the “King of the Jungle”, who tallied six runs recorded in the combined form of his aggressive boogies, broke the Algodoneros of Union Laguna, the LMB’s most packed was set. Apart from the fact that he had won nine out of ten parties, he had consecutive victories.

It was a blowout that felt like the playoffs. They will face clubs that are the best in their respective fields. Y el encuentro estovo a la height de uno de posttemporada. The entry of “Good Nights” with Sensillo producer Anthony García directed by Roberto Vizcarra and Juanron de dos Registris by Luis Juárez before the submissions of Joe Van Meter, who would lose in the Série del Rey de. 2021, while playing with Tijuana. el pepon In the third fight of this final, the Bard was turned against the American to give success to the Wild Ones.

Laguna, which was the second highest scoring team in the league, responded with six circuits to take control. But the champions, who have been low to high in the campaign and looking close to the level that would have made them unstoppable in the 2022 playoffs, did not take long to react. “Black Panther” Drake, who in the past shot a double tug in front of Van Meter in Juego de Estrellas, hit Sensillo with an aut in the bedroom and hit timbre with a triple de Diego Madero, who did not stop producing with Mazagua. Is. came back with thunder. Sébastien Valle led the fifth race with an invincibility.

In the “Lucky Seven”, Obeso led off with the first hit off former “big leaguer” Jake Jewell by El Cuadro. Sacrifice touch site of Luis Sardinas, cafecitoSpecialists in delivering big potatoes at Zero Hour, have left Barda del Jardín Izquierdo to offer the locals a sure shot. El Kukulcan was vibrating as if it was the time of the post-season.

Martínez reached 15 jonrones; In addition, he was tenth in the league in slugging percentage (.432). Sardinas added a doubling of three registers in an attack of five in the octave, which also started Drake with Sensillo. cafecito highlights collective effort; Siete different león producerón carrera.

These roarers, with extra strength, style themselves as emperors. They were fueled by a short and hesitant start by Jake Thompson and a rare bad defensive night (four errors, the first two on the season for initialist Drake). Down 6-3, he scored new runs without any counterattacks.

From the Cave: Walter Ibarra and Art Charles, who had surgery and will not play in this campaign, are returning to the team… After being traded by the Chicago Dogs to Tampa Bay Monterrey, righty Manuel Rodriguez was sent to Triple A in Durham Branch. was assigned. ,

Yucatán benefited from the return rights of six players this year

Fabricio Macias has become an offensive engine since arriving in the cave and hitting .328 in Julio. Gilberto Vizcarra took over the spot that was vacated by Israel Nuñez among receivers. Yamil Castillo has improved as the season has progressed and has established himself as an important part of the Serpentine body.

Three former prospects from major league teams are among the six peloteros Leon could count on this year, earning him the right to return. Los Otros son El Zurdo Yucateco Saul Vazquez, who helped as an opener and referee; Miguel Aguilar, author of a series of 20 appearances without conceding a clean career, and Jesús Cruz, who made his debut the year before by hanging up a ring to retain a career advantage.

The solid work done in the development and workshop by the Yucatecan team in recent years continues to bear fruit.

The rights to Macías and Cruz were acquired in exchange for Saltillo and Monterrey, respectively. Vizcarra, Vazquez and Castillo were originally signed by Melaneudos and passed on by their offshoots. El Zurdo Aguilar was consolidated in the cave before joining the Cascabels de Arizona.

las fieras on no define a su cerador; We Have Good Choices: Tao

Piccio de los Leones coach Octavio Alvarez says there are still no defined plans for the closer’s gate, which was vacant after the departure of Arodis Vizcaino due to injury.

The team will be looking to see how Williams Ramirez fares, having taken the last three outs — all via punches — in the Hammers’ win over Union Laguna the night before. Before the Dominican ironed out the primer coat, Julian Escobedo hauled the goods home to take down the screen. Los Rogidores served 11 chocolates.

He says, “Let’s see who can help us with the new entry in these last days of the season.” tavo In an interview with La Jornada Maya. “Tenemos Buenos Brazos, jente que ha hecho ese trabajo”.

Special series for the Tovelin-Carrillo family

The series, which began the year before in Kukulcan Alamo Park, is very special to the Tovelin-Carrillo family.

Humberto Tovalín, who is from Durango, and his wife Belinda Carrillo traveled from San Diego, California, to see their sons Alex and Adrian, referee and Cuadro player for León and Algodoneros, respectively.

“My heart is divided”, remarked the priest of Peloteros, carrying a player with him, who showed his support for both. “Le voy a los dos”.

Doubront’s fourth win in a row

Zardo Félix Doubront will be looking for his fourth consecutive win this evening when he faces Algodoneros in the final clash of the series. His opponent will be Aldo Montes.

Yadier Drake reached the Hammers unbeaten in 19 consecutive games; Jose Martinez, 15 doubles in a row.

