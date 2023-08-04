La Jornada – Hollywood stars donated more than $ 15 million in support of the actors

Madrid. The Syndicato de Actores de Cine—the United States Federation of Radio and Television Artistes—received nearly a million dollars (more than 17 million 327 thousand pesos) in donations from 14 of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the past three weeks.

Artists such as George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Leonardo DiCaprio have supported Huelga through donations to protect low-income union members from economic hardship during the shutdown.

The Fundación’s emergency financial aid program for actors with economic difficulties has raised more than $15 million (about 260 million pesos) in the past three weeks, most of which has been contributed by the 14 movie stars. This represents a significant amount for most interpreters in the union made up of 160 thousand members, whose average salary is 26 thousand dollars (more than 450 thousand pesos) per year.

bad stars

In addition to Clooney, DiCaprio Roberts and Streep, stars such as Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Oprah Winfrey contributed at least one million dollars. Is. Federation. It is a historic contribution that seeks to help keep the struggle going until the actors are able to get their demands met by the studios and the interpreters do not face great economic hardship during the indefinite struggle.

Streep also released a statement in which she expressed her support for restoring “humanity” and “dignity” to the profession “in the face of powerful corporations who have committed themselves to quit”.

“I remember my days as a camerawoman, typewriter, even the time spent in labor queues. On this occasion, I had the privilege of helping those who fought against Goliath to sustain themselves in a massive action. We will stand strong against these powerful corporations. I am very proud of my fellow actors who have volunteered to help fund the emergency assistance program,’ the three-time Oscar winner said in the article published.

Clooney, on his part, thanked Courtney B. Vance, chair of the aid program, for his historic appreciation of the interpreters.

“I thank Courtney for taking the time to gather these resources, to shed light on the human cost of Huelga and how we can work together to ease some of the pain and suffering,” the actor explained in a statement. Can’t give.”