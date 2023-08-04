Kylie Jenner is criticized for her collaboration with Bratz

According to fans, the dolls that look like Kylie Jenner have different skin colors.

Bratz dolls were released in 2001 MGA Entertainment, The toy line was created by a former employee Mattel and was sold to the MGA after the organization left its territory. The object was also seen as “more real” than Barbie, a realistic alternative to the organization’s idealistic brand. However, the brand has always been mired in controversy, especially when it comes to its resemblance to the Barbie brand. However, in a major move, Bratz recently announced its first celebrity collaboration. Kylie Jenner would serve as the inspiration for six dolls sold in the limited series.

The dolls feature several iconic outfits worn by Jenner, including her 2019 and 2021 Met Galas dresses. “She’s here, Bratz Pack! We’ve teamed up with icon @kyliejenner for a super stylish collaboration, starting with our mini Bratz x @kyliejenner collectibles that have officially arrived online and in stores at Walmart, Target, and Amazon! Collect all of Kylie’s Bratzified looks and accessories in exclusive Kylie-branded mini pods! Each capsule comes with 2 figures – 1 bratzified Kylie mini figure and 1 mini accessory. There are 14 different collectibles to unpack!” wrote on the official Bratz account Instagram,

However, fans were less than impressed with the announcement. One critic wrote on Twitter, “So Kylie definitely energizes the Bratz but something just ain’t right here.” “The fact that Kylie Bratz dolls are brown is so weird. This girl is very fair. another pair.

The skin color of the dolls was a particular source of controversy. Like many white celebrities, Kardashian has long been accused of stealing and appropriating black culture to make herself more marketable. One summarized, “Kylie (a white woman who modeled her face/body to black women) posing with her own Bratz doll (which is arguably a more urban/black presentation doll) in front of an actual black woman.. . It is strange.” ,

