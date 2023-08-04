Kylie Jenner caused an uproar in the network for the skin color of the dolls released in her ‘image and likeness’ | celebrities

Socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has sent social networks into a tizzy and has come under fire after launching a collection of dolls inspired by her. Discomfort with toys is caused by the skin color of the dolls.

In the network’s assessment, Dolls portrays a black woman.

One person on Twitter asked, “But why are Kylie dolls black?” “I want to know, why is Kylie a doll? And also why are they black?” asked another. A third asked, “I just wanted to understand why they made black Kylie Jenner dolls.”

Someone also asked: “Can someone tell me why they made a black doll for a woman with fair skin?”

Kylie Jenner and her personal advisors have yet to publicly comment on the criticism surrounding the doll collection.

The collection of Bratz dolls inspired by Kylie brings the socialite into different looks, the most famous of which is the Versace dress worn by the celebrity at the Met Gala 2019.