News

Kylie Jenner caused an uproar in the network for the skin color of the dolls released in her ‘image and likeness’ | celebrities

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 6 1 minute read

Socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has sent social networks into a tizzy and has come under fire after launching a collection of dolls inspired by her. Discomfort with toys is caused by the skin color of the dolls.

In the network’s assessment, Dolls portrays a black woman.

A collection of dolls inspired by socialite Kylie Jenner – Photo: Disclosure

One person on Twitter asked, “But why are Kylie dolls black?” “I want to know, why is Kylie a doll? And also why are they black?” asked another. A third asked, “I just wanted to understand why they made black Kylie Jenner dolls.”

Someone also asked: “Can someone tell me why they made a black doll for a woman with fair skin?”

Kylie Jenner in September 2010 and September 2022 – Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and her personal advisors have yet to publicly comment on the criticism surrounding the doll collection.

The collection of Bratz dolls inspired by Kylie brings the socialite into different looks, the most famous of which is the Versace dress worn by the celebrity at the Met Gala 2019.

Kylie Jenner with her look for the Met Gala 2019 – Photo: Instagram

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Pete Davidson has been admitted to rehab

2 weeks ago

Messi and Inter Miami go back to Dallas FC and advance to the quarterfinals

2 days ago

Britney Spears rides a horse on the beach in Los Cabos – El SudCaliforniao

3 days ago

The witch is on the loose: A look back at the celebrities who broke up in July

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button