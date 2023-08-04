News

Kim Kardashian looks skinny in lingerie video worries fans: ‘Creepy’ celebrities

Socialite Kim Kardashian has alarmed fans and followers on the social network by appearing thinner than usual in videos in which she poses in lingerie. The records were shared by the 42-year-old celebrity on the Stories section of Instagram.

In the images, the most famous sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan pose with at least three different looks from their private brand of swimwear and lingerie. Kim is seen filming herself in front of a mirror.

Socialite Kim Kardashian – Photo: Instagram

She first appears in gold and beige outfits, then in pink lingerie. She asks at one point, “Isn’t this bathing suit cute?” Then she adds: “I love this style. adorable”.

Socialite Kim Kardashian – Photo: Instagram

Kim’s post caused a stir on the Reddit platform, with users expressing concern over the celebrity’s alleged excessive weight loss.

Kim Kardashian – Photo: Instagram

“She’s so skinny,” one person claimed in response to Kim’s recent Instagram Stories video. “She’s so thin, it’s scary.”

Kim Kardashian’s weight and body shape have been the cause of an internet uproar since her visit to the Met Gala 2022, for which she had to lose seven kilos in three weeks to wear a famous dress of actress Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) . ,

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) – Photo: Getty Images

