Kim Kardashian celebrated celibacy after her divorce from Kanye West and break-up with the actor. celebrities

Kim Kardashian celebrated celibacy after her divorce from Kanye West and break-up with the actor.

Businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian celebrated her celibacy on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ a reality show starring her and her sisters. The 42-year-old celebrity celebrated her single life after two bad breakups.

In the past two years, Kim divorced rapper Kanye West, the father of her four children, and broke up with actor and comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their four children: Chicago, North, Saint and Psalm – Photo: Instagram

“I’ve been through a lot this season,” Kim said of her experiences during the most recent series of “The Kardashians” episode.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022 – Photo: Getty Images

“There was a lot of personal drama, a lot of tension and a lot of funny moments too. I directed a show for (brand) Dolce & Gabbana, I continued to reinvent (brand) Skims and I managed to be single!”, said the most famous sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan amid laughter.

Kim exchanged rings with Kanye West in 2014, the couple split in 2021 and signed a divorce in 2022. They had four children while living with him: North (10 years old), Saint (7 years old), Chicago (5 years old) and Psalm (4 years old). The romance with Pete Davidson lasted from November 2021 to August last year.

Kim Kardashian at the Parsons Benefit in May 2023 – Photo: Getty Images

