Killed with kindness! Cardi B’s microphone thrown at fan put up for auction; know the value

There are also some evils that come for good! cardi b headlines last weekend throw a microphone On a woman who threw water on him during a concert Las VegasWe America, After an internet viral and some development, the item is now happening auction By the owner of the equipment and the bid reaches the influencer BRL 242 thousand (by the end of this article). The amount collected will be divided between the two parties Donation Location.

microphone, which will basically cost $1,000was put up for auction on eBay for a starting price of $500, Within hours of posting the ad, the item is already on sale. US$50,800 (which is almost equal to) BRL 242,531in conversion).

The person responsible for the company that rented the microphones and other sound equipment for the concert cardi b reported to tmzin an article published in Wednesday (2), making it easy to identify the controversial microphone used by the rapper. That’s because the item had a sticker with writing on it “Important”,

Scott Fischer The company in question is behind what, according to information he provided to the tabloid, is the company that supplies sound equipment to most concert halls. Las Vegasincluding the drei’s nightclubWho hosted the voice show “WAP” Saturday (29),

He says it was his idea for the viral moment to benefit a charity Cardi, Second ScottThe amount collected will be donated back to the two charity organizations Adolescents and young adults in vulnerable situations,

In the episode in question, the “Up” performer was performing a show in the scorching heat of a North American summer when she asked her audience to cool her down with some water. However, minutes later, he caused controversy when he became angry with a woman who threw a liquid containing ice at him. The singer then threw the microphone she had sung to the woman.

still in dispute cardi b being done sued for assault By a woman who was hit by the device, it is not the same woman who threw the drink at the rapper.

