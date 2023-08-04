Khloe Kardashian shared photos of her son on his first birthday

Despite all the media coverage of his life, he has kept it tattoo away from the limelight. Now, Khloe Kardashian Making an exception, she shared pictures of her son on his first birthday, which is celebrated on July 28.

Despite her controversial statements about the fact that she felt less connected to the boy born through surrogacy than to the eldest daughter. TruthKhloe dedicated a loving tribute to him on social media.

Next to several images of the boy, he began by writing: “Happy birthday, my dear son! I firmly believe that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your precious precious smile. I needed your divine spirit, I needed the love that only you could give me. i needed my son,

“I am so proud to be your mom, so proud of the love and laughter we have in our home. So proud of your beautiful, kind, caring, infectious spirit. You light up every room. It can’t be denied that everyone smiles at you, especially if it’s true. He is very proud that you are his brother.” Ongoing,

Finally, he wrote:Tatum, you changed mine and True’s life forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a wonderful and caring big sister, but I don’t think I would have ever imagined the love and bond that already exists between you. You guys remind me so much of Uncle Bob and me. Which makes sense, because I think you look a lot like him (which means I think you look a lot like my dad too). I can’t believe you’re a year old already. happy first birthday my dear, sweet baby,