Khloe Kardashian reveals she needs cosmetic surgery after trauma told by her mother

Khloe Kardashian has gone through a lot of image changes over the years

Rafaela Dinello, under the supervision of Gustavo Assumpção Published 8/4/2023 at 6:56 pm

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were candid about their insecurities on the latest episode of “The Kardashians.” In a candid conversation, the two alleged “SocietyTo make them feel bad about themselves as well as their dear family members. Khloe revealed that she had a stroke at the age of 9 because she heard this from her mother, kris jennerThat she should get plastic surgery for her nose.

Khloe, who has often come under public scrutiny for her drastic transformation over the years, says she has “protected” her insecurities from “other people”. “I had more confidence. I was fat and wore skin-tight clothes. You can’t tell me otherwise. Society gave me insecurities. True’s mother then opened up about the “bullying” she faced regarding her appearance from “the minute” she started working in TV.

According to the socialite, she didn’t look like her sisters, so she wasn’t “good enough”. “So when I started changing my look – you get better makeup, you get fillers, you do whatever, I got nose surgery – and still people are constantly bullying you”she says.

Khloe first admitted to getting nose surgery in 2021 when the family sat down with Andy Cohen for a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion. While talking to her sisters in the latest episode of her series, she wonders if she’d ever get cosmetic surgery if she hadn’t heard their mom Kris Jenner talking about her nose. “Well, I’ve certainly heard her talking about her nose,” Kourtney says, to which Khloe replies: “Yes, mom used to talk about my nose all the time.

Kylie Jenner shocked by admitting to secret plastic surgery

Kylie Jenner has shocked the world by admitting to having plastic surgery for the first time. After denying she ever had a beauty intervention, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan broke silence and revealed she regrets the transformation she underwent during the Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

“I got breast implants a few months before Stormi. Six months before I had Stormi, I didn’t think I’d be able to have a baby at 20. My breasts were still healing”, Kylie admitted to the intervention. and expressed his regret: “I had beautiful breasts. Natural breasts. Perfect. Perfect size, everything perfect”, began