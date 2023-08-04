Katy Perry and Russell Brand’s explosive marriage – ‘Jealousy, control claims and the fight that ended it all’

When Russell Brand took Katy Perry home after their first date in September 2009, he told the dark-haired beauty, “You’re a mermaid and I’m drowning,” before gifting her a sensational black diamond necklace “

And it set the stage for an intensity that would continue throughout their novel, with an enraged Russell proposing just three months later on New Year’s Eve in a tent under a mountain in India.

They married in October in a lavish Indian ceremony and got matching tattoos of ‘Anuugachhati Pravah’, which translates as; Go with the flow’

Tim Vonnacott’s Bargain Hunt

But a few months later, rumors of trouble in paradise began to circulate. Russell, 36, and his wife of 25 years, a recovering addict, are said to have a lot going on, from their parties to raising children to jokes and ‘apos; Till then they are fighting over everything. Jealousy’.

What’s more, her 122-date California Dreams tour kept her away from home, and the accompanying documentary Part of Me showed Katy repeatedly crying in her dressing room after another long-distance fight with her husband. Went.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand enjoy a whirlwind romance ,Image: PA)

And a source told The NewsAM at the time that they soon realized they had “nothing in common.”

Russell gave up his partying lifestyle long ago because it nearly killed him. All he wanted was to stay home, do yoga, unleash his inner demons and build a family with Katy,” the source said.

But when Katy did get the rare time off from her tour, all she wanted to do was go out and party in Hollywood.

After the wedding was over, reality set in. Katy was away all the time and she became more and more successful. She’s doing great and Russell couldn’t handle it.

Russell proposed after only three months of dating ,Image: WireImage)

Katy later flagged Russell’s desire for a controlling family by telling Marie Claire, (Russell) really wanted me to have kids and I knew I wasn’t ready – I think it’s a form of control. Was. I think it was part of the following: If I had a child, I would have to make sacrifices – I would have to stay home more. ,

They’ve apparently tried therapy and marriage counseling and comedian David Baddiel — who attended the wedding — said the warning signs were there even before their wedding.

He once recalled: I was there… Russell told me that they had had a big fight the night before the wedding.

‘ I thought when he said that, to ask, ‘Are you sure? ‘, but I didn’t say that. Maybe I should.

The former couple reportedly sought marriage counseling. ,Image: WireImage)

On Katy’s part, she is furious when she goes to surprise her husband at a stand up show and finds him making jokes about their marriage.

Furthermore, he added that the host and actor struggled with their success and power.

She later told Vogue, “When I first met him, he seemed like an equal and I think sometimes strong men want an equal, but then they reconcile and it seems That I can’t handle the balance.” ,

He did not like the atmosphere of my being the head of the tour. So it was really painful and very controlling, which was upsetting.

According to Katy, Russell ended their marriage via text ,Image: Getty Images)

Twice they wrote statements announcing plans to spend time apart, but reportedly retracted them at the last minute, before things finally came to a head when Katy broke up with Russell after a huge argument before Christmas. Returned the wedding ring.

Nasty Alina And Sasha Parker

A source told The NewsAM that Russell flew back to London with his mother Barbara while she was on a flight to Hawaii with friends and switched off her phone, making the situation worse.

Apparently, Katy’s intention was just to cheat on him, but instead, Russell surprises her by filing for divorce and informing her via text message on New Year’s Eve.

Katie was surprised that Russell didn’t run back, but found his mate. They are both strong-willed people and have a lot of games going on at them,” the source further added.

Katy is now expecting a child with Orlando Bloom ,Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the writing being on the wall, Carty was devastated when she told the Sunday Times in 2013 that she received a good knock on the door.

‘I was bedridden for about two weeks. Yes, I was very confused. It hurt like hell,” explained the star, who reportedly retaliated by taunting vegetarian Russell with a photo of a half-eaten Big Mac.

She continued: ‘Unfortunately, although I had an external self-identity, I didn’t have an internal species, I didn’t create it. My self-esteem was in the hands of someone else, which is never a good idea because it can be taken away from you at any time. And it was, and it got destroyed. ,

Russell Brand is now married to Laura Gallagher ,image: if)

Meanwhile, Russell blames his pop career for the breakup, exploding: I’m associated with what I hate: dull, plastic, manufactured emptiness, stupid celebrity.

But there was no going back and Katy signed the divorce papers with a heart and a smiling face.

In the years since, Russell — who now has two children with his yoga teacher wife Laura Gallacher — has had nothing but nice things to say about his ex-wife.

And when Katy announced her pregnancy with fiancé Orlando Bloom last week, she shared a video about recovering from heartbreak.

He said in 2017, “I’ve come away from that experience and I still love him very much.”

‘When I hear about him or see him, I think, ‘Oh, there’s that person in the world, that person. ,