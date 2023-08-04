Jurisdicción de Salud Tijuana promotes healthy living and free consultations during Diabetic Eye Week

TIJUANA.- The Tijuana Health Service Jurisdiction promotes healthy living, and during Diabetic Eye Week, members of the Baja California College of Ophthalmology will be providing free consultations from August 7-12.

Carlos Julin de Lorea Arias, responsible for the treatment program for cardiovascular diseases in adults and the elderly, invited citizens to participate in the Diabetic Eye Walk Week this Sunday, August 6, at 8:30 am. , starting with the monument to the free textbook, located on Agua Caliente Boulevard, opposite the country club.

In addition, he encouraged the public to attend a consultation at a nearby health center or book a free appointment with a registered ophthalmologist by calling Tijuana on 663 148 35 80; in Ensenada 646 117 34 34, 646 151 22 42 and 646 178 18 77 and in Mexicali you can call 686 516 86 01.

He explained that high blood sugar can damage the blood vessels and the lenses of the eyes. Patients may have diabetic retinopathy, which is the leading cause of blindness in adults. The blood vessels in the retina (the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye) are damaged.

Diabetic macular edema can also occur, when the blood vessels in the retina leak fluid into the macula (the part of the retina needed for clear central vision). It usually develops in people who already have other signs of diabetic retinopathy.

Another disease that can appear is glaucoma, which is a group of eye diseases that can damage the optic nerve (the collection of nerves that connect the eye to the brain) and are commonly referred to as cataracts.

This happens when the clear lens at the front of the eye becomes opaque. Cataracts are common as people age, but diabetic patients develop cataracts at a younger age and faster than healthy people.

People who have had diabetes for a long time, have high or uncontrolled blood pressure, are pregnant, have high blood cholesterol, or smoke, are more likely to develop diabetes-related vision problems.