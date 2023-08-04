Jungkook from BTS comes to Mexico City and moves the army with these photos

With his recent solo debut, South Korean singer jeon jungkookbetter known as jungkook from bts, has managed to install your sensilo “Seven” Como Uno, Pues Sus Fans, Llamados of Los Mas Escuchados on Las Platformas Army, It has been supported since its launch was announced. In fact, you have managed to get some important awards in your country.

In addition, he has gained worldwide recognition for his work as a brand ambassador, as his image Calvin Klein He has come to cities where he had never set foot. an example of this is Mexico CityFrom where it was recently moved to a plaza.

(Credits: Facebook / BTS)

BTS Jungkook arrives in Mexico?

Through social networks, a picture has been circulated of which Jungkook from BTS In a commercial plaza of the city. Even though you don’t know exactly which they are, it’s clear that the photo was taken inside a Liverpool store in the brands section. Calvin Kleinwho promotes the K-pop singer.

According to a fan club of the singer in Mexico, the promotion of “golden houses” He went to the Mexican capital to fall in love with his fans, who sometimes had the opportunity to see him in commercial plazas. In addition, he is likely to visit all the branches of the brand present in the country, for whatever reason. Attentive.

(Credit: Twitter / @JeonJungkookMX)

Jungkook’s promotion excites the army

Images of Luego Jungkook from BTS In the Mexican Plaza, in the social network, his followers have shared more branches where the singer’s promotion has appeared until they saw it: Ciudad de México, Estado de México, Jalisco and Chiapas.

“I want you to go where I live”, “What a feeling it is, I want to go to take photos”, “I want to go, what a feeling it is to see Jungkook in Mexico” and “¿Where are you? ? I urge you to go for a photo”, were some de las responses del armee, fandom de los Bangtan Boys en la Red.

(Credit: Twitter / @JeonJungkookMX)

