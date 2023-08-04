Games

Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to Fortnite and we have our first look

The protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen have joined the world of Fortnite thanks to Epic Games’ new post-Futurama collaboration.

WITH the recent start of the second season wanted to encourage their fans arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen characters in Fortnite in a new collaboration with anime, as has already happened with My Hero Academia or Dragon Ball. The collaboration was confirmed with a teaser that was uploaded to the main Fortnite YouTube channel and in this video we can see Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo.

Gege Akutami began publishing Jujutsu Kaisen in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018 and currently has 220 chapters. which tells the story of Itadori, a student recruited by a team of sorcerers after he ate one of the fingers of Ryōmen Sukun, the Curse King, after trying to save his members from an occult club. He sold over 80 million copies of the manga all over the world, positioning itself above manga like Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist.

At the moment airing the second season of the anime adapted by MAPPA with the promise that he will tell one of the manga’s most gripping arcs delve into the history of Gojothe strongest sorcerer and one of the teachers of the jujutsu school. The first season is available on Crunchyroll and there is also a prequel movie.although we highly recommend watching it after the end of the first season, as serves as a prequel to what will be told about Gojo in the second season.

