Juanes on ‘Rebooting’ His Life for Mental Health Interview – Billboard

With the release of his latest album, daily lifeJuanes has been very busy over the past few months, but the Colombian star took the time to sit down and have a candid conversation with Leila Kobo from billboard on a variety of topics. From his path to mental health to coping with stress and writing a hit, Juanes candidly discuss situations that have at times impacted his career or personal well-being.

Research Research Watch the latest videos, charts and news Watch the latest videos, charts and news

“I never felt anything but emotions and joy from being there,” says Juanes. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, what a note, I’m playing this new song and people are happy.’ I’m really happy that people give me the opportunity to share music because I love it.”

Juanes’ love and respect for music also led him on another important journey. Although the Grammy and Latin Award winning artist has talked about mental health in the past, this time he shares how he had to reload. “Something terrible happened to me in 2010 and I started to hate myself too much. He couldn’t with me. (But) one person, the other is not a product. And I think after 10 years of not resting, I burned out to the point where I made a very abrupt decision to say, “I need to stop right now and do reload my life because I’m going crazy.” I think that was the most important thing I could do in my life.”

The interview took place during the singer-songwriter’s visit to New York City, the day after his SummerStage concert in Central Park was canceled due to “excessive crowds”. He, of course, commented on what had happened, saying that he was upset that not only could he not perform for his fans, but he could not sing songs from his new album. daily life This is Juanes’ first studio album with completely original music in four years, which makes playing these songs live even more special.

Check out Juanes’ interview above, where he also talks about staying true to his music-making process and his upcoming tour.