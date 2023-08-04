Jornal dos Clásicos – JK puts his Bentley S1 Continental up for sale

JK is the famous singer and songwriter of the band Jamiroquai. His name is Jason Lewis Cheetham, he is the son of British singer Karen Kay and Portuguese guitarist Luis Saraiva. After facing a lot of trouble in his childhood, Jai followed in the footsteps of his parents and went into the world of music. However, he also has another great passion, which is collecting classic and sports cars, even appearing in his music videos.

One of the most important cars, and one of the first in his collection, is the Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupe featured in this article, which remained in his collection for 22 years and was even used in his music videos Was. Love Foolosophywith Heidi Klum.

The Bentley S1 Drophead Coupé was produced at British bodywork Park Ward Coachworks and only 94 units were made, 55 with right-hand drive. On the mechanical level, they all come equipped with a 4.9L in-line six-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Now Jay Kay has put his 1958 Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupe up for sale through RM Sotheby’s private sale platform. Amount requested is not known.