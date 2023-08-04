Health

joint monitoring conducted in APAND Baradero was presented

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 5 1 minute read

Ombudsman and president of the local mental health authority, Guido Lorenzino, and national executive secretary of the same organization, Maria Graciela Iglesias, called on national and provincial organizations to keep them informed about the monitoring carried out jointly in different offices. Association for Assistance to Disabled Children (APAND) Baradero.

At the inter-jurisdictional table, they agreed on the need for a new approach to improve the conditions of the users of this center. In this sense, Lorenzino emphasized “the efforts made to reach a solution that effectively protects the rights of persons placed in APAND”.

The meeting, held at the Ombudsman’s office, was also attended on behalf of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health by Deputy Minister of Attention and Comprehensive Health Care Alexia Navarro and Deputy Minister of Mental Health, Problematic Consumption and Health Violence Julieta Calmels. .

Also director of the National Agency for the Disabled, Flavia Palavesino; Executive Director Herman Urman and Director of Institutional Development of the Provincial Organization for Children and Adolescents Perla Figueroa; as well as Director of Institutional and Legal Relations Mauro Paluca and Director of Benefits Nadia Dachuk of the Institute of Medical Assistance (IOMA).

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Application for monitoring the effectiveness of drugs for Alzheimer’s disease

4 days ago

These two types of yogurt are available at Mercadona, Lidl and all supermarkets recommended by nutritionists.

3 days ago

The National Reality of the Private Health Sector: Equity, Quality and Crisis

3 days ago

Half of the world’s population will develop a mental illness during their lifetime.

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button