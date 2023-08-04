joint monitoring conducted in APAND Baradero was presented

Ombudsman and president of the local mental health authority, Guido Lorenzino, and national executive secretary of the same organization, Maria Graciela Iglesias, called on national and provincial organizations to keep them informed about the monitoring carried out jointly in different offices. Association for Assistance to Disabled Children (APAND) Baradero.

At the inter-jurisdictional table, they agreed on the need for a new approach to improve the conditions of the users of this center. In this sense, Lorenzino emphasized “the efforts made to reach a solution that effectively protects the rights of persons placed in APAND”.

The meeting, held at the Ombudsman’s office, was also attended on behalf of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health by Deputy Minister of Attention and Comprehensive Health Care Alexia Navarro and Deputy Minister of Mental Health, Problematic Consumption and Health Violence Julieta Calmels. .

Also director of the National Agency for the Disabled, Flavia Palavesino; Executive Director Herman Urman and Director of Institutional Development of the Provincial Organization for Children and Adolescents Perla Figueroa; as well as Director of Institutional and Legal Relations Mauro Paluca and Director of Benefits Nadia Dachuk of the Institute of Medical Assistance (IOMA).