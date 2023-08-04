John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s American dream: AD exclusive entry into their Beverly Hills home

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: An Oasis in California

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are also used to change. “We don’t mind moving house,” says the model and actress. “Cuando dies ‘nos’, mas bien refire a ‘ella’,” replied the legend, her husband and musical star. In its history, it has been counted among the sweetest Grammy Awards and Oscar Awards for Best Original Song with the film splendor, He added, “It was a joke, it is true that change does not scare us.” Sin ban, don’t do it thoughtlessly. ,Each ceiling we have represents a specific moment in our lives, like chapters in a book, The last one was more obscure and isolated, like a sanctuary”, John continues. “But it attracted us with its lightness. We love how open it is and how connected it is to the outside. We wanted something magical, especially for the little ones.”, he assures, referring to his sons, Luna, Miles, Estee and Wren.

Yoshihiro Makino and Amy Chin. A statue of Nacho Carbonell presides over the stair area.

Yoshihiro Makino and Amy Chin. In the salon, a sofa by Pierre Yovanovitch, a coffee table by Vincenzo De Cotis, and a floor lamp by Dimorestudio. “We love how open the house is, how connected it is to the outdoors. We wanted something magical, especially for the kids”, says John Legend. Yoshihiro Makino and Amy Chin. Music room covered with painted paper namban Counted with a lamp by de Gournay and by Giopato and Combs.

designer jake arnold He has been in charge of the renovation and redesign of their new home in Beverly Hills, After creating the recording studio of Legend and Workshop From Chrissy’s Food & Cooking Company. Legend admits, “We like Jake’s taste, though if it were, it would sound more earthy.” ,nos gustan los estalidos de color, We wanted to go crazy, give you a little fun,” Teigen says.

Yoshihiro Makino and Amy Chin. In the dining room, suspensions by Jeff Zimmerman, travertine tables designed by Joseph Dirand, and custom silla with terciopel by Mahram. Ceramic sculpture by Valeria Nascimento at En La Parede, Culture Gallery.

Arnold readily admits that her clients have inspired her to expand her aesthetic into somewhat uncharted territory. The scale, previously made of crystal and steel, was replaced by a scale made of cochlea and ladder, which included a brass bar and integrated illumination. ,I tried to create several round shapes to compensate for the rectangular architecture of the house“, he explains.

Yoshihiro Makino and Amy Chin. The couple’s daughter Luna’s room has a personalized bed and a ceiling covered in Design of the Time fabric.

Yoshihiro Makino and Amy Chin. Also in the salon, a custom-made cabinet upholstered in fabric by Jim Thompson, appliqués by Venini, Ceylon by Cox London, and side tables by Philip and Calvin Laverne are surrounded. Yoshihiro Makino and Amy Chin. The open-concept kitchen is lined with Calacatta Macchia Vecchia marble blocks. The stools are by (wh)ore Haus Studio, the tapezados con tella by Pierre Frey, the grifaria de vola y luces de appliances

Curved shapes appear behind one room in another, trying to add as much light as possible. in return, “In the main bedroom we chose something more peaceful and relaxing“, he assures, from there to the plaster walls, walnut wood and brass fireplace. In the rooms of the younger children the imagination takes flight: “The spaces will evolve as they grow up, but as they are now, perfect Are, little fantasy world“, says the interiorist. In fact, Legend and Teigen’s home seems ensueno to both adults and children, and the whole world is welcome. “Así es como nos gusta,” assures Teigen.”the doors are always open,

Yoshihiro Makino and Amy Chin. The main bedroom features a Jean de Marie bed furnished with Terciopel by Jack+Fox.

Yoshihiro Makino and Amy Chin. The living area inside the main bedroom features Ceylon by Pierre Jeanneret and Le Corbusier, side tables by Huon Moreau, and coffee tables by Philippe and Calvin Laverne.

Yoshihiro Makino and Amy Chin. Bathroom outfitted in Calacatta Monet marble with Vola and Newport brass fixtures.

