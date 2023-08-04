John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s American dream: AD exclusive entry into their Beverly Hills home
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: An Oasis in California
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are also used to change. “We don’t mind moving house,” says the model and actress. “Cuando dies ‘nos’, mas bien refire a ‘ella’,” replied the legend, her husband and musical star. In its history, it has been counted among the sweetest Grammy Awards and Oscar Awards for Best Original Song with the film splendor, He added, “It was a joke, it is true that change does not scare us.” Sin ban, don’t do it thoughtlessly. ,Each ceiling we have represents a specific moment in our lives, like chapters in a book, The last one was more obscure and isolated, like a sanctuary”, John continues. “But it attracted us with its lightness. We love how open it is and how connected it is to the outside. We wanted something magical, especially for the little ones.”, he assures, referring to his sons, Luna, Miles, Estee and Wren.
designer jake arnold He has been in charge of the renovation and redesign of their new home in Beverly Hills, After creating the recording studio of Legend and Workshop From Chrissy’s Food & Cooking Company. Legend admits, “We like Jake’s taste, though if it were, it would sound more earthy.” ,nos gustan los estalidos de color, We wanted to go crazy, give you a little fun,” Teigen says.
Arnold readily admits that her clients have inspired her to expand her aesthetic into somewhat uncharted territory. The scale, previously made of crystal and steel, was replaced by a scale made of cochlea and ladder, which included a brass bar and integrated illumination. ,I tried to create several round shapes to compensate for the rectangular architecture of the house“, he explains.
Curved shapes appear behind one room in another, trying to add as much light as possible. in return, “In the main bedroom we chose something more peaceful and relaxing“, he assures, from there to the plaster walls, walnut wood and brass fireplace. In the rooms of the younger children the imagination takes flight: “The spaces will evolve as they grow up, but as they are now, perfect Are, little fantasy world“, says the interiorist. In fact, Legend and Teigen’s home seems ensueno to both adults and children, and the whole world is welcome. “Así es como nos gusta,” assures Teigen.”the doors are always open,