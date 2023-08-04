John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome us into their beautiful home. architectural digest

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Got used to the changes. “We are used to moving from one house to another. We like to prepare for a new house or change the one we have”, Chrissy Teigen, who is a famous model, television personality and more, Television gurus are the kitchen, said he. , “When Chrissy assures ‘A Nosotros,’ she really meant to say ‘A Ella,'” said Legend, her husband, a music legend with 12 Grammy Awards and more than an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Nothing else is an original song (besides an Emmy and a Tony). “But it’s true, we’re not afraid to change things,” he added. John Legend.

The practice of a couple buying a case-in-series villa is not just a fad. “Each of the houses we have represents the moment for which our lives turn, as if they were chapters of a book”, expressed Teigen, “For example, our previous home was more inconspicuous and closed off, like a sanctuary”, she continued. fable,

“This new house appeals to us for its sense of lightness. We love the open space and its connection to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the children”, referring to their children: Luna de Siete Años , Miles Day Five, baby Esti and Wren, who was born in June and was born surrogate, Chrissy’s Instagram fans went crazy.

A dazzling statue of Nacho Carbonell is next to the winding staircase. Art by Valeria Nascimento / Sage Culture Gallery. A pendant by Jeff Zimmerman hangs over the travertine dining table with a sill made of mahram terciopel by Joseph Dirand. Ceramic mural sculpture by Valeria Nascimento. Photo by Yoshihiro Makino

Talented interior designer Jake Arnold was in charge of the renovation and redesign after working on the couple’s new Beverly Hills home. by Chrissy Teigen at Legend Recording Studio and Cravings Workshop, model’s food company and kitchen utensils. “We turned to Jake because we love his taste; even if it were for him, there would probably be more tones on earth”, assures Legend, as Jake Arnold’s style is characterized by warm and neutral palettes, solid and sculptural shapes. and leans towards the shiny texture. “a nosotros nos gustan las explosenses de color, so we wanted to give it a touch of craziness and add a little stinkTeigen added.