Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac: Actress says longtime friendship never the same after ‘Scenes From A Marriage’

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac are taking a break from their longtime friendship after scenes from a wedding series.

There’s no doubt that Chastain and Isaacs, who have been friends since their Juilliard drama school days, had a rough time in the 2021 HBO miniseries created by Hagai Levi.

Based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries, Scenes from a Wedding stars the couple as Jonathan and Mira, a couple who are drifting apart after Mira’s infidelity and Jonathan’s deep depression.

Theater-like and with extreme realism, the series unfolds as a collection of extended dialogue between two characters, often identifying each other’s weaknesses and resulting in long scenes of screams, tears, and emotional breakdowns.

At one point, Isaacs even sang to Chastain to calm her down before the show’s difficult sex scenes, which at times became abusive.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Chastain revealed that their enduring friendship was, unsurprisingly, strained by the demands of the series, which was filmed in the fall of 2020 during the peak of the pandemic.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac: the actress talked about the relationship in an interview

“The ‘marriage scenes’ were very difficult. And I love Oscar (Isaacs), but the reality is that our friendship has never been the same,” Chastain said. “We would be fine, but after that, I felt I needed some space. There was a lot of ‘I love you, I hate you’ in that show. We have been friends for more than half our lives and we know a lot about each other. We know how to make others laugh without saying anything. We can almost read each other’s mind, but that also means we can hurt each other intensely. In the scenes, we knew how to kill each other.

And Chastain recently spoke to IndieWire about the impact of playing Tammy Wynette on her Showtime series, which earned her an Emmy nomination, on her relationship with co-star Michael Shannon.

“This is probably my favorite partnership. I love the Oscar, but it comes from the content. I felt very passionate about this material and production from day one. It’s by far my favorite love story I’ve worked on,” she said.

