Jennifer Lopez stuns when she wears a designer bag to work out

Many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, are known for their passion for fashion and often opt for designer items such as clothing, accessories and handbags. Usually people choose simple bags or even backpacks to go to the gym, but JLO is different and opts for designer bags like the designer Birkin. hermes For workouts, which is a way to unite style and practicality during training.

comfortable and elegant

The designer bag below was created with the intention of being a useful and roomy bag for everyday life, inspired by actress Jane Birkin, who always had large baskets and loved to carry a lot of stuff in her bag. Birkin is a bag with an elegant and timeless style, with a rectangular shape and an iconic plate-shaped clasp, the brand produces in limited editions and few people have access to an extensive inventory to buy this bag. Becomes valuable over the years.

Jennifer Lopez with a white bag (Photo: Reproduction/L’Officiel)

Despite the brand’s controversies that the material of its bags has been criticized for being harmful to the environment and that some versions are made from animal skin, the brand has been trying to improve this image with greater sustainability and diversification of materials .

Jennifer Lopez with a black bag (Photo: Reproduction/L’Officiel)

The Birkin is a bag that has been valued over the years as an iconic bag adored by Jennifer Lopez and other fashionistas, and represents exclusivity in a question of value that grows with the power of the bag. And we can see how authentic and very versatile it is, it can be used at more formal and dressy events, or for a day at work, or even for your favorite sport, but that beauty And without losing the charm that one hermes brings to every person who wears the brand.

Featured photo: Jennifer Lopez. reproduction/glamour