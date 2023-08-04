J. Cole reveals which artists have served as inspiration

A few days back, rapper J.J. Cole shared with all his followers a list of artists who have served as a source of inspiration for him to succeed in the music industry. I did this in a recent interview on the program “Heart to Heart” in which I had a spontaneous conversation with actor and presenter Kevin Hart.

One of the highlights of the interview was when J.J. Cole shares his list of MCs who have been fundamental in his career. great personalities like Tupac, Jay-Z, Nas, Eminem, Andre 3000 and Lil Wayne At the top of the list of inspirations for the rapper. He recognized that it was these figures that inspired him to pursue his ambition in the rap industry and showed him what was truly possible in terms of potential and success.

The rapper also has words of praise for the new golden generation of rap women. He expressed his feelings towards the music he is making and highlighted his contribution to the current music scenario. Compare the present situation with the past where eminent personalities like lil kim and foxy brownBut now you’re seeing a steady growth of female talent that you believe An exciting development in the world of rap,

In addition to talking about her inspiration and the new wave of female rap, J.J. Cole also touched on a relevant and universal topic, personal finance. The rapper focused his attention on being careful with his spending and managing his money responsibly. While he enjoys life and is not afraid to spend money on meaningful experiences, he is also conscientious and prudent in making financial decisions.

On “Heart to Heart” J.J. This new interview with Cole was unexpected for his creative mind and his unique perspective on the rap industry. Citing her references, celebrating female talent and addressing financial issues, the rapper made a lasting impression on her followers and those who want to understand more about the world of rap and the life of a dedicated artist .

