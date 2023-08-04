Ivette Sangallo Is Impressed With Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour”: “Inspirational”

ivete sangalo It’s not an animal or anything: it was admiring beyoncé But “Renaissance Tour” And took the opportunity to be inspired! And he said it himself, huh? On her social networks, the Brazilian singer announced this Friday (4): “We must have our own ideas, but they must be inspired”, What will she do after this Queen B tour?

>O Lord follow! On Instagram to follow a world of celebs, reality shows and memes

Read more

Read more:

advertising

advertising

Worth remembering that a 30-year career ivete sangalo will be celebrated with special work, The singer reveals more about her partnership plans with the video platform TIC Toc, In addition to exclusive content, the cast is gearing up to travel around the country memorial tour,

with TIC Tocsinger will launchIvete 3.0”, a project that will celebrate his 30 years of career. For this the public will be able to follow a special content series Which will be made available in the second half of the year.

Project will be characterized a podcast it is Special content about symbolic costumes Of career In addition, fans of Ivete May watch a webseries and still stay on top of some curiosities from singer

Read more

To come! At a TikTok event in São Paulo, Ivette said the project would be recorded in December (but did not disclose the date and location). The singer also promises a “huge tour” and the release of a clip #TIC Toc #ivete30 pic.twitter.com/P2Rzce7vUx — Ivetechegamais (@Ivetechegamais) 14 June 2023





everything should be provided TIC Tocwhere the artist has more 2.3 million followers and it’s about 7.8 million likes, There is also a forecast of a clip recorded specially for the social network.

“Based on the career experience I have had, I can say that what most drives our success is what we believe in. In me, my success is the great satisfaction I get from meeting the public. That never changed,” he said.

during the program, ivete sangalo He also announced that he would go on tour to celebrate the special moment in his career. According to him, the first show will be in December, However, the singer did not reveal more details about the novelty or the place of the first performance.

The fans are hoping the tour turns out new recording of the singer, which is already known for immortalizing special moments in DVD form. Ahead, there are rumors What ivete sangalo Can travel to Brazil, performing shows in large venues. will also be open to the public, However, it is still This has not been confirmed by the singer’s team,

Did you like this article? Read more content from Oh My God! by Popline. It has lists, curiosities, virals, celebs, K-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!