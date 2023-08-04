“It’s a disease that’s still present”

Dr. Rajiv Nathu came to perform up to six biopsies in patient with eruptions from limbs to face since in previous revisions it was not possible to give him a clear diagnosis. The American dermatologist admitted that he encountered a case of leprosy, despite the fact that the 54-year-old gardener had no risk factors for this infection.

“The patient denied any domestic or foreign travel, contact with armadillos, and prolonged contact with immigrants from endemic countries,” Nathu said in a letter published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) journal Emerging Infectious Diseases. In it they also warn that leprosy has become endemic in the southeastern United States; In particular, in the state of Florida, where almost a fifth of the cases reported in the country in 2020 are concentrated, there are only 159 people.

“It is not clear why the number of cases of leprosy has increased in this area. There are different hypotheses“, comments Raul Rivas, professor of microbiology at the University of Salamanca. In his opinion, one of the possible reasons could be underdiagnosis caused by Covid-19. In addition, symptoms may appear several years after infection. “There are times when it can take up to 20 years.”

Another alternative being considered is that among those affected, someone has come into contact with certain species (or even ingested them). “For example, the nine-banded armadillo is a natural reservoir of leprosy, so it is quite possible that this is the reason. Although it is very difficult, especially if the time of infection is unknown, ”admits Dr. José Leyva, a specialist in clinical microbiology at the University of Navarra, on this occasion.

Both experts agree with the third hypothesis, immigration. “Near area receiving immigrants from countries with a high number of casesFor example, in Brazil, Venezuela or Mexico,” notes Leyva. Just this Tuesday, the Mexican Ministry of Health reported that 300 cases of leprosy have been reported in the country, and 12 municipalities have been classified as “leprosy priority” due to the prevalence of the disease. accounted for 10,000 inhabitants.

global growth

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is caused by bacterium known as Mycobacterium leprosy. However, in 2008 it was discovered that the infection could also be caused by a bacillus. Mycobacterial lepromatosis. The latter is not as dangerous as leprosy”, Rivas explains. “The infection affects the skin and peripheral nerves.which can lead to severe functional limitations.”

This disease can be divided into three types, depending on the cellular response and the results of clinical evaluation. With the so-called tuberculoid leprosy, small skin lesions appear, while with lepromatous – this is what was diagnosed in a patient from Florida – this is more serious as it causes peripheral neuropathy. “There is a third, called borderline leprosy, that combines the characteristics of the previous two,” says Rivas.

Between people, it can be transmitted when droplets emitted from the nose and mouth of an infected person are inhaled or touched by another person. However, the exact transmission mechanism is unknown. This is one of the big problems with leprosy because the routes of transmission are very limited.

In many cases, disease identification is a clinical procedure because, as Leyva points out, the cause of the leprosy could not be cultured. “However, in recent years, the diagnosis of leprosy has been improved thanks to the introduction of molecular biology techniques and the detection of antibodies that may lead to an increase in the number of cases“.

According to data collected by the World Health Organization (WHO) from 143 countries. In 2020, a total of 128,405 cases were reported, while in 2021 there was an increase of 10%, 140,594 cases detected. “It is possible that there has also been underdiagnosis around the world, although we are seeing an increase in the number of cases of leprosy worldwide,” admits Rivas.

Spain has also seen a percentage increase in recent years. According to him The State Leprosy Registry of the Institute of Health Carlos III-National Epidemiological Center, 10 new cases were registered in our country in 2022 compared to four that were registered in the previous year. Despite this rise, microbiologists interviewed by the newspaper rule out that leprosy will become endemic in Spain. “It’s a very, very remote possibility.“, says Rivas.

“Not eradicated”

With early detection leprosy can be cured with a combination of antibiotics (dapsone, rifampicin, and clofazimine), which are usually taken for one year. This treatment can make patients non-infectious within a week.

Also stops the progression of the disease, although it does not eliminate damage or deformity of the nerve. “In this sense, one of the big problems is that antibiotics used are expensivetherefore, there are countries where access is more difficult,” Leiva explains.

Another consideration, with which both specialists agree, is that we are not dealing with a disease of the past. “People think leprosy is from the 19th century“, criticizes Rivas. “We cannot forget that leprosy exists and has not been eradicated,” Leiva emphasizes.

