Is Rav Alejandro Moving In With Camila Cabello After His Breakup With Rosalia?

Camila Cabello and Rav Alejandro fueled rumors about a potential relationship After competing in various events in Puerto Rico and the United States.

Rosalia and Raw Alejandro haven’t stopped playing lead characters since their breakup. By that time, suspicions about infidelity on the part of the interpreter had been dispelled. point 40But after your commitment is over, the international media assure you that you are Protruding With Camila Cabello.

“I know, I felt great, felt great, cu (Raul) has kept it Camila Cabello, I have a very good source, if I didn’t say it on air… I say that after the fight with Rosalia I am with her”, says presenter Raul de Molina El Gordo and La Flaca For And! news,

This theory is not at all improbable as the two have been seen together at several events held in Puerto Rico. One of them was the Youth Awards, which took place on 25 July, after which they met again in Miami, where Messi’s team played against Atlanta United.

However, the magazine People -who revealed the breakup of the relationship between Rav Alejandro and Rosalia- has denied knowledge of a possible relationship between Puerto Ricano and Camila Cabello. “Simply, we were in two similar incidents. They did not spend time together at any event”, he assured.

As of now, none of the singers has denied or confirmed the news of anyone. potential relationship,

Rau Alejandro and Camila Cabello with a common friend at a disco in Puerto Rico.

Camila Cabello and Roy Alejandro attend Inter Miami CF’s match against Atlanta United.

“If anyone was unfaithful, it was Rosalia”

The end of the relationship between Rosalia and Rau Alejandro shook the entire music industry as they were considered the “perfect match”. However, it all came to an end after a few months of engagement.

It is not known who took this decision. finish the novelBut, apparently, a friend of the Puerto Rican singer – who did not want to reveal his name so as not to get Hatred I removed all doubt about what happened to both of them – on social networks.

It was speculated that Rau Alejandro had been unfaithful to Rosalia with Colombian model Valeria Duque, but all of this was debunked. The friend thus defended him and assured that, if it were so, the Spanish would be able to take offense infidelity,

“Rau has no lover. It’s too formal. It is much more serious than you can show yourself, you shy one. Hecho’s, of being unfaithful, it would have been his. It’s never like this”, I say to the program influencer, The team that is taking Rosalia did not see a good relationship with Rau Alejandro, feeling that “she was lowering her standards”:

Continuing their statements, those responsible for Catalana’s career saw her as “a Kardashian”: “Cienten que el es poca cosa. They think they are not at that level.” She added, “Roy Alejandro was a support for her professional projects because Rosalia kept him very present in her career, she consulted on everything.”

Rau Elezando’s friend Asimismo assured that she was the one who ended the relationship: “She was tired of everything and she was the one who made the decision”, she concluded.