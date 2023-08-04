is it hers? Viewers believe the elderly woman in the film is a real-life Barbie

If you’ve seen the live-action barbie, then you know very well that Encounter between “conservatives” (Margot Robbie) and a woman at the bus stop It was one of the most emotional moments of the film. After all, who is this old lady?

The scene shows Gudiya upset upon learning that His invention didn’t help in women empowerment Everything was perfect in the real world as well as inside Barbieland.

in sequence, barbie starts crying Contemplating his existence at the bus stop, until he notices the presence of a woman reading a newspaper beside him. The doll decided to admire the old lady, Joe smiles and says that he already knew this.

Internet users on social media Believing You’re Barbara HandlerRuth Handler’s daughter, who served as the inspiration for the model doll’s name. Sorry to disappoint… it wasn’t her.

played this character Renowned costume designer Ann Roth in a cameo.

He has appeared in dozens of productions in his 91 years, such as “Dennis the Menace” (1993), “Mamma Mia!” (2008) and “White Noise” (2022), directed by Noah Baumbach, co-writer of Barbie.

Ann Roth also won Oscars for her work in “The English Patient” (1996) and “The Supreme Voice of the Blues” (2020).

barbie movie

Actress margot robbieknown to explain jester In suicide squadStars in a movie, from the DC Extended Universe Very different from the world of superheroes and villains, she remains the most famous doll in the world barbie, on one Live-action about toys.

movie, which finally got off the grounda project of years Mattel (Owners of the rights to Barbie). talking in the beginning Sony, the idea was starring Anne Hathaway, However, this feature only worked in hand Warner.

“I am deeply honored to take on this role and to produce a film that I believe will have a tremendous positive impact on children and audiences around the world. I can’t think of better partners than Warner Bros. And thank you Mattel for bringing this movie to the big screen.”Margot Robbie said when she announced she would be making the film in 2019.

another detail that production was eventually shelvedagain, was Epidemic From Kovid-19. Now, Barbie has to reach brazilian cinema In 19 July 2023,

Watch the official synopsis and trailer (dubbed in Portuguese):

,In “Barbieland,” the magical world of Barbies, all versions of Barbie live in harmony and without worries. However, one doll (Margot Robbie) begins to realize she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being banished, Barbie and her loyalist Ken (Ryan Gosling) – who decides to accompany the girlfriend – are placed in the real world and forced to contend with the hardships of not being mere dolls anymore. In this “real world” adventure, Barbie discovers that beauty lies within everyone.

