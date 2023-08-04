Interview: Women’s League of Legends What is the course?

After years and continuous advancements, the competitive video game scene finally seems to be running smoothly. The professional sector seems to have established itself and offers almost the entire annual calendar, route full of skills. One of the most popular titles still League of Legends, which represents giant numbers. However, not everyone in the industry has been able to ride the wave. And that’s what scene feminine he is still working with a pick and shovel to make room for himself. From FullEsports we bring interview with League of Legends women’s team players from team Viabilityan organization that is fully involved in this scene is stepping forward.

About 12 years ago, a handful of people passionate about the video game League of Legends were struggling to turn their hobby into a lucrative profession. This dream has come true, today League of Legends is a high-level electronic sport with competitions around the world and ample opportunities for professional development. Unfortunately, all this has progressed for the male sex, while the women’s sector has lagged behind.

With the same faith as those pioneers today the female professional scene is striving to take a step forward and establish itself as a sustainable sector. After years of being in the shadows, 2023 has shed light on professional players thanks to the numerous stakes of large organizations. As of July of this year, Historical organizations are betting on the creation of their women’s League of Legends division, including G2 Esports, SK Gaming and Team Vitality. The last of these mentioned commands was one of the most recent additions. And at the moment, without much effort, it is done the space the players needed so badly to start changing your situation.

Interview with Vicky and Kasane, professional League of Legends players

From the offices of Team Vitality, V.Hive, two players from League of Legends women’s team They were paid for the interview. Veluria Bati “Vicki” and Emeline Baudouin.kasane» are a sniper and support for Team Vitality, respectively. Both, along with Chubby Daddy, Aly and Lilith, are part of Team Vitality in League of Legends. Thus, one of the most authoritative organizations in all of Europe joins many others in enhance the female scene eSports.

Right now, the women’s team Team Vitality is preparing for the game Equal Esports Cup 2023. The tournament, which consists of several qualifications, and the third of them is already underway, Team Vitality is striving to advance to the final phase. French bees (French bees), as they call themselves, pause for a few minutes in cooking and tell us about their career, team And growth project it takes place in the female scene of League of Legends.

Importance of Equal Esports Cup

“ Equal esports cup helps the female scene compete” Comments wiki about the tournament that is currently the most relevant in the women’s League of Legends. And that the maximum goal is to achieve these mixed competitions, but women, until recently separated, they had no place where to develop your game. Through this type of tournament, the experience starts to develop even more and hidden talents can see the light. Among other things, Kasane considers the possibility that this will help the emergence of mixed competition as one of her biggest aspirations.

Upon request his arrival at Team Vitality, a couple of players were more than happy. “Being in such an organization gives you peace of mind when it comes to competition and in turn puts pressure on you in a good way, which motivates you to succeed. This is a great opportunity for us and we must show that we deserve it.» A wiki released to explain what it’s like to be part of a high-level organization.

Finally, regarding the team, the girls expressed their expectations regarding what might happen in Equal esports cup. Currently in sixth position, French bees he needs good results in the last two qualifiers to reach the final. There is motivation and confidence, but the competition is quite tough. “I think we can qualify. I would say that G2 Hell AND sea ​​pandas will be classified, the other two places can be for everyone» Both players answered about what might happen in the tournament.

The next step for the female scene

Despite the emergence of these teams and tournaments bringing great news, the female scene still fight with one of the greatest problems of society. He sexism lives in this sector on a daily basis and is difficult to deal with. “We work with mental trainer to be able to handle it. The pressure in competition and networks is usually greater when you are a woman. We hope that one day we will stop living with this, but for now it is a struggle that we cannot avoid.tells Kasane about mental preparation.

“Because when I started there were no players, I didn’t have a reference… I would like to be a reference What inspires new League of Legends players» commented wiki a few minutes of conversation. And the fact is that both she and Kasane are a new and first wave of professional LoL players who are taking the plunge. After a long performance in his own team called French friesVicki, Kasane and Plump Daddy were captured team Viability. Now that they have a trusted organization behind them, all they have to do is compete, which is becoming more and more of an easier part of their routine.

Goal: mixed competition

One of the biggest doubts that arise at this time concerns the new direction. The League of Legends female scene is growing and finding opportunities to grow. However, the end goal is usually different depending on who you ask, but wiki And kasane they were clear. “we believe that The path to be followed is to achieve the existence of mixed competition. between men and women. Aside from existing toxicity and sexism, there is no reason to compete differently and we want to show that.“. Despite VALORANT He has managed to promote his women’s scene separately from the men’s scene, and yet he is expected to be able to transition to mixed teams soon.

The end of the interview leaves us with two dreamy players, just like the pioneers of competitive League of Legends. The big positive news is that the emergence of teams like French bees, G2 Hel, SC Avaros and others. The conditions for the development of the female scene begin to exist. However, the existence of sexism and hatred towards this sector does not help. I would say the point is For the female esports scene to reach the next level, esports must evolve as a sector..