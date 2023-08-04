In the 5th grade, the candidates sing Rihanna, Marilia Mendonça and Katy Perry.

The 5th qualifying round of the concert, led by Rodrigo Faro and Tissianne Pinheiro, will take place this Sunday, 29th. The candidates for “Canta Comigo Teen” will bet on the hits of great national and international singers such as Maria Rita and Rihanna.

Among the hits chosen are: “Umbrella” (Rihanna); “Overcome” (Marilia Mendonca); “I Kissed a Girl” (Katy Perry); “The Way of the Water” (Maria Rita); “Monsters” (Imagine Dragons); “The Way of the Water” (Maria Rita); “Water Under the Bridge” (Adele); “You Are the Reason” (Callum Scott and Leona Lewis); “Horrible Business” (Dilsinho); “Menina Veneno” (Zeze de Camargo and Luciano) and “Hurt” (Christina Aguilera).

The program also features a special judge, Juliana Nepoua, the successful presenter of TV Miramar from Mozambique.

Children and teenagers will give their full contribution in this competition. Different stories, but same love for music. In the Controversy, young talents between the ages of 9 and 16 from all over Brazil will show their musical talents in individual or group performances, singing in the most diverse styles and rhythms.





Little singers need to enthuse the 100 judges of the attraction. If any of them likes the performance of the candidate, they can get up and sing along with the contestant from their booth. The more technicians are lined up, the more points the participant can earn. Whoever reaches the finals and wins, receives a prize of R$200,000.