In farewell post to Angus, Zendaya asks for respect: “Be kind and patient” celebrities

Zendaya has spoken for the first time about the death of actor Angus Cloud, with whom she co-starred in Euphoria. The actress took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the artist found dead on monday (31.07)Age 25.

“Words are not enough to describe the immense beauty of Angus (Connor). I am so grateful to have had the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm, kind eyes and radiant smile.” Or listen to his infectious laugh (I’m smiling just thinking about it), he wrote on Tuesday (01.08).

“I know people often use this expression when talking about the people they love… ‘they can light up every room they walk into’ but, man, I tell you Granted, he was the best at it. I wish I could. Remember him like this. He was always able to give us light, love and immense joy. I will cherish every moment.”

Zendaya also asked netizens to respect people’s time of mourning. This is because, since the news of Angus’s death, social media users have flooded the pictures of the actress with accusatory comments.

In “Euphoria”, Zendaya gives life to the protagonist, Rue, a chemically dependent teenager, and buys drugs from her classmate, Fezco, played by Claudette.

The death was confirmed by the actor’s family in a press release. The reason was not disclosed. “We hope the world will remember Angus for his humour, his laugh and his love for all. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still dealing with this devastating loss,” the note read.

“It is with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to a wonderful man today. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and mourned this loss Much consolation for. The only consolation we can take is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who was his best friend. Angus has always been open about his struggles with mental health And we hope her death can be a reminder to let others know they are not alone and they don’t have to fight it in silence.”