“I feel lucky to be alive”

A month after being hospitalized in intensive care, Madonna thanked her children and friends for being there for her all the time. “That tells me how lucky I am to be alive”, expressed Reina del Pop.

Madonna was reflective and grateful as she completed a month since her release from the hospital where she was hospitalized in intensive care after suffering from a bacterial infection.

La Reina del Pop shared on her social networks some photos in which she is seen with her loved ones and began to express: “The love of family and friends is the best medicine. Was a month away from the hospital and that’s all I can think about.

“As a mother, you can get really caught up in the needs of your children and the endless charity. But when the cards fall my kids really come to my rescue. I saw a side of him that I had never seen before. I make all the difference”, assures mama Madonna on her Instagram account.

very grateful madonna

Luego, La Reina del Pop, continued: “Also the love and support of my friends. If you go near this photo that I’m holding, you’ll see a Polaroid of Keith Haring wearing a jacket painted Michael Jackson’s face by Andy Warhol. A perfect triangle of genius. An artist who touched many lives including mine. Lore When I opened this gift, I felt how lucky I am to be alive. And how lucky I am to know these people and so many others who have passed on.”

“And thanks to all my angels who protected me and left me to do my job!”, finished Madonna.

Source: Agencies International.