“I didn’t know what it was like”

After months of talking about what would undoubtedly be the best wedding of the year for the Universo ‘Salvame’, finally Kiko Matamoros and Marta López Álamo had given themselves ‘si, quiero’ in the company of all their loved ones . This morning we can see the beautiful words that Ally has dedicated to her fiancé, thus reflecting the emotion she felt when she saw that the most expected day had arrived.

From 4:30 p.m., guests are arriving at the Basilica of San Miguel, in the center of Madrid, but there is no doubt that what has attracted attention is the hope that this wedding has generated in the neighborhood of the capital. is of. Since many people have sat down in front of the entrance so as not to get lost in just one detail.

As we could already give in particular, Kiko and Marta Hahn decorated the church with very colorful flowers, with a big red carpet and also at the entrance. In addition, the newlyweds also plan their elopement and leave them at the door in huge baskets with petals so that when the two rumpled baskets come out they turn into ‘husband and wife’ taking away all the guests.

The first face known in the future was that of Chelo García Cortés, who did it without the presence of his wife Marta and smiling from ear to ear. And the point is that Ally, who has spent many difficult years facing Matamoros, seems to have managed to get along well with him over the years… so much so that he’s counting on him for this great day. Have done

makoke is confident

Fully opening on the Makoke Via Vacation. After throwing the sin of Pulas on Marta Pennate, the fiancee of his ex, Tony Spina, and hooking up with her on the last show, the television colleague has become good friends with his co-stars and has begun to open up completely. About his past love, known as Julio Iglesias or Brad Pitt, but also about his Kiko Matamoros. “It was a beautiful romance with Julio, a few months but I have many beautiful memories,” she wrote of the singer. She said of the actor, “I always thought that with Brad Pitt I changed my life.”

During Cristina Porta’s wedding party, it was Jorge Pérez who, among everyone else, was in charge of asking Makoçe which couple she was most in love with in her entire life, to which she had such an answer Which the journalist did not expect.

“Of course, I fell madly in love with Kiko”, she answered without thinking, “but I didn’t know what it was like, she idealized it, it wasn’t with the person who was happier, but I was madly in love with an ideal personality”. A response that has been completely displaced by Cristina Porta: “I could not imagine seeing Makoce so open with his feelings with Kiko. Hacia el que no queer demonstrador”.