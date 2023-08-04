How to take care of the kidneys? Learn 10 Health Tips for Your Kidney Health

The kidneys are the organs responsible for removing waste, excess fluid from the body and They help maintain the balance of chemicals like sodium, potassium, and calcium.

They also produce hormones that help control blood pressure, produce red blood cells, and strengthen bones.

The kidneys can fail for a variety of reasons, which can be classified as either acute or chronic kidney failure. In the case of chronic renal failure, the most common cause is chronic kidney disease (CKD).

CKD develops gradually due to irreversible damage to the kidneys, which can result from diseases such as uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, or autoimmune diseases such as glomerulonephritis. Over time, the accumulated damage gradually affects the ability of the kidneys to filter and remove waste from the body.

In addition, untreated or recurrent urinary tract infections can spread and cause inflammation and damage to the kidneys. Kidney stones, which are hard deposits that form in the kidneys, can also block the normal flow of urine. and lead to kidney damage if not treated properly.

In addition, cardiovascular diseases, such as heart or vascular disease, can affect blood flow to the kidneys and lead to acute or chronic kidney failure. Trauma or direct injury to the kidneys from accidents can cause acute kidney injury.

The overuse or misuse of certain medications, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or certain antibiotics, can also damage the kidneys and lead to kidney failure. In addition, exposure to toxic or poisonous substances can adversely affect the kidneys and cause kidney failure.

Certain hereditary or genetic conditions can also lead to kidney disease. On the other side, Serious systemic infections such as sepsis or infections that spread throughout the body can affect kidney function by reducing blood flow to the kidneys.

Ten tips for proper kidney care

Thus, the kidneys are vital organs that play an important role in removing waste products and maintaining the chemical balance of the body. When these organs fail to perform their functions properly, serious disorders can occur that require immediate treatment.

If you develop symptoms such as pain in your back or sides, change in the amount or color of urine, extreme tiredness or swelling, you should see a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

