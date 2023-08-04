How to prevent health problems while flying

Although rare, health problems while flying in airplanes are more likely to occur when flying long distances between continents.

For every 10,000 passengers, one person on an airplane may have a health problem. In most cases, these are mild conditions. When it comes to emergencies, more often on intercontinental flightsaccording to a specialized magazine European Journal of Cardiologypublished by Oxford Academic.

The possibility of encountering some inconvenience should not be a reason for not traveling by plane. Even travel to distant countries should not be banned because of heart disease. or being a caregiver for someone who has had a heart event such as a heart attack or stroke, said American Heart Association. Taking precautions will help your trip go smoothly.

The risk of a medical emergency has gained attention over the past few weeks as a result of 4 deaths on flights reported in the media. One of the victims was an Argentine businessman. Constancio Carlos Vigil86 years old, traveled to Miami, USA.

During flights longer than 6-8 hours, passengers should get up and walk around every 1-2 hours, wear comfortable clothes, avoid crossing their legs and avoid taking sedatives, sleeping pills and alcohol, which can make us move less.

Before traveling, there are a few things to keep in mind that can reduce your risk of developing a health problem. in dialogue with information, Ramiro Herediaclinician of the seventh department of internal diseases University of Buenos Aires Clinical Hospitalcommented, “In an ideal world, people planning a long trip should see their therapist in advance.”

The consultation should discuss the duration of the trip, the climate of the countries and regions to be visited, as well as the activities planned during the stay in another country.

You may want to check with your healthcare provider before a long trip, especially if you have risk factors or medical conditions such as COPD or cardiovascular disease.

In the case of flights, mainly when they last 6 hours or more, additional recommendations arise. “As we win height, oxygen pressure, even if the aircraft cabin is pressurized, is less than at sea level. The air in the cabin contains less oxygen than ground air, which reduces the amount of oxygen in the blood,” Heredia said.

Exposure to low oxygen environments can cause problems for people with certain conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. (COPD) and some heart conditions such as coronary diseaseTo.

In addition, symptoms associated with ears, paranasal sinuses And nose, due to changes in atmospheric pressure during flight. The ears and nose become “clogged up”, especially if there was a previous respiratory infection.

“Flights or long trips in which you sit for a long time implies that deep veins are compressed lower limbs. It may increase the risk of deep vein thrombosis, especially in people with other risk factorssuch as obesity, pregnancy, use of oral contraceptives, previous thrombotic episodes or oncological diseases, among others, ”said the doctor.

To prevent leg thrombosis, some people with risk factors may consult a doctor to get medication before flying (Getty)

All travelers who fly more than 6-8 hours must get up and walk every hour or two, wear comfortable clothes, do not cross your legs, move periodically, And avoid sedativessleeping pills and alcoholwhich can make us move less.

Some people will need to take medication to prevent thrombosis. The main complication of deep thrombosis is pulmonary embolism.

Travelers crossing multiple time zones may encounter jet lag, especially if you’re crossing five or more time zones, and more if you’re flying west to east rather than east to west. Some may benefit from melatonin before, during and after a flight, always with general practitioner adviceHeredia said.

Most women can travel safely during pregnancy. Air service does not no negative effect known about a pregnant woman or child. But women who have had complicated pregnancies in the past (premature birth, late miscarriage, high blood pressure, or other complications) should avoid long trips during their current pregnancy.

There are no contraindications to flying for pregnant women, but those who have a history of premature birth, late spontaneous abortion, high blood pressure should avoid many hours of travel during this period.

people with diabetes should be tested for glucose in the blood, as well as undergo a course of treatment insulinand oral medications hand luggage. In addition, a person must wear something that to identify how is your diabetes

From my side, Beniko Barzilai, Head of the Department of Clinical Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic in the USA, explained that “depending on your condition, it may be convenient for you to see a doctor before you travel.” If a person has any new symptoms or has recently had a procedure or hospitalization, to make sure it is safe to travel, they should see a doctor before flying.

Before traveling, it is recommended to have medical insurance and contact a specialist or a recommended medical center at the destination (Getty).

If you have cardiovascular problemThe general practitioner can be asked to recommend another specialist to contact or the nearest medical center in the place of your travel in case of problems.

It is also desirable to make sure have all vaccinations required to visit the country. Check what your health insurance covers in another country.

On the other hand, both doctors and airlines recommend wearing comfortable shoes and stockings or socks and trying to raise your legs above chest level if possible. In some cases, compression stockings may be used. you have to drink too safe water often And avoid alcoholic drinkswhich can cause dehydration.

