How to peel an avocado | Carlos Arguignano’s Trick to Peel an Avocado Without Die Trying

Avocado, a tropical fruit known for its unusual shape and creamy flesh, has gained popularity in recent years due to its many health benefits. Due to its high content of healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, it has become an indispensable product in the diet of many people seeking to lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition, its versatility in the kitchen makes it an indispensable ingredient for preparing delicious sweet and savory dishes.

Among the many health benefits of avocados are their ability to improve cardiovascular health, their satiating effect, and their contribution to nutrient absorption. It’s also a great source of antioxidants and monounsaturated fatty acids, which help lower cholesterol levels and protect heart health. In addition, the fiber content promotes good digestion and blood sugar control.

In cooking, the avocado has a special place in the dishes of renowned chefs and cooks who have developed various techniques to make the most of its flavor and texture. One of them is the famous chef Carlos Arguignano, who shared his quick and easy way to peel avocados with all the followers of his “Cocina en abierto” program.

Carlos Argignano method



The first and most important thing is to choose an avocado of the ideal degree of maturity. This way it will be much easier to clear it without dying or losing anything. It is also important to have a sharp knife to keep the cut clean.

As the prestigious chef explains, the first step is to cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Argignano says that it is best to do this with a light blow of the knife, so that it gets stuck in the bone and, turning it slightly, can be easily removed.

The rest is no big secret. All we need to do is take a soup spoon and mark the entire edge of the avocado so that it is easier to get to the base and that the whole piece comes out at once without damaging the skin. The chef did the same with both halves so he could use all the parts of the avocado to complete his recipe.