How to get Sylveon in Pokémon Go and can he be Shiny?

Sylveon is one of the many Pokémon that Eevee can evolve into. Here’s how to get Sylveon in Pokemon Go, along with an incredibly useful name trick.

The Kalos region introduced Pokémon fans to Sylveon, a Fairy-type Pokémon that is part of the Eevee evolution family.

And, as with other possible Eevee evolutions, it can be a little tricky to figure out.

Here are the instructions to finally get the Fairy type, which includes a trick to ensure evolution to Sylveon.

How to get Sylveon in Pokémon Go

Obtaining Sylveon in Pokémon Go works just like any other Eeveelution, meaning that you need to complete a few extra steps first before you can evolve it from Eevee.

For example, with Espeon, you must make him your Companion and walk 10 km.

The evolution of Sylveon is slightly different. Although its evolution method is similar to other Pokemon games, you will need to make it your buddy and raise its hearts to 70 to evolve it.

Sylveon’s Name Cheating Method in Pokémon Go

However, there is an easier way to get your own Sylveon without doing the above.

Although it is limited to one Sylveon, you just need to name the pre-evolution “Kira” and make sure you have 25 Eevee Candies.

Once this is done, the fairy silhouette should appear on the Evolve button, indicating that you can evolve it.

If it doesn’t appear, don’t click “Evolve” as you may get another evolution.

Could this be Shiny’s Sylveon in Pokémon Go?

Yes, trainers can get a shiny version of Sylveon in Pokçemon Go.

Players can transform Shiny Eevee into Shiny Sylveon.