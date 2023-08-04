How to get Star Pieces in Pokémon Go and how do they work?

If you want to know how we can get star pieces in Pokémon Go and why they are so important in the game, you just have to keep reading.

Since then, the main Star Pieces Pokémon games can be bought and sold for large sums of money. However, in Pokemon Go these objects serve a completely different purpose.

Star Parts help us get more than one object needed to upgrade Pokémon or use them for trade.

But how can we get stars? Here’s how to get them and how they work in Pokémon Go.

How to get stars in Pokémon Go

We can get Star Parts from the Pokémon Go Shop or by completing special quests.

You can currently buy a star in the store for 100 PokéCoins. An eight pack can be purchased for 640 PokéCoins.

On the other hand, sometimes special research tasks also give us stars in Pokémon Go, so it never hurts to complete them to see if we can get lucky.

How Asterisks Work

When we use a star in Pokémon Go, it increases the amount of stardust we earn in the game by 50% for 30 minutes while using it.

However, the duration can increase significantly if we use it in certain special events, which will greatly increase its benefits. It is at this time that we recommend that you take advantage of Pokémon evolution, as this will also affect us at the level at which we are in the game.

At the same time, players can accumulate up to 200 stars at a time, so don’t worry if your inventory seems to be too small.

That’s all! That’s all you need to know about Star Chunks in a mobile game. If Niantic makes any changes to the game, we will update the guide. So stay tuned.