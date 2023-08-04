How to get Feebas in Pokémon Go and can it be Shiny?

Here’s a look at how Pokemon Go trainers can find Feebas in a mobile game, and if a shiny version of it can be found.

Those who have played Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire will probably remember the struggle to find Feebas, a water-type Pokémon, and then try to turn it into the mighty Milotik. Feebas was located in a specific location on the map, and players had to carefully improve his beauty attribute in order to develop him.

In Pokémon Go, the steps are slightly different.

The article continues after the announcement.

Here is a breakdown of how to find Feebas, as well as how to develop it and whether or not a shiny version of it can be found.

Niantic

How to get Feebas in Pokémon Go

Feebas can be found in the wild or by completing special field and special research tasks, among other things.

We have to remember that Feebas is a Water-type Pokémon. This is important, as Water-type Pokémon are more common in rainy weather.

Subscribe to our mailing list for the latest news on esports, gaming and more.

Also, be sure to keep an eye out for field studies, special studies, and community days.

The article continues after the announcement.

How to turn Feebas into Milotik in Pokémon Go

Players can evolve Feebas by feeding him 100 candies while walking 20 km with him as a buddy.

Can Fibas be brilliant in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Feebas can be brilliant in Pokémon Go.

Trainers can randomly find a shiny version of Feebas in the mobile game. While the odds are low, it is possible to get a shiny version of this Pokémon.