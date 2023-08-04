How to get and use Pride Rock in Pokémon Go

Pride is one of many evolutionary items for species transformation in Pokémon Go. Here’s how to get it and use it on the mobile app.

Introduced in the Generation 2 games, Pride Rock turns Poliwhirl into Politoed and Slowpoke into Slowking when traded. However, Pokémon Go has a slightly different way of transforming these creatures.

Ahead of Poliwag Community Day on July 30, 2023, coaches are choosing between Poliwrath and Politoed.

If you decide to turn Poliwhirl into Politoed, here’s how you can get Pride Rock and how to use it.

How to get Pride in Pokemon Go

There are several ways to get Pride Rock in Pokemon Go. First, you can buy an item from the in-game store for 200 coins. In addition, completing certain field studies will award a Pride Stone.

Lucky Trainers can get a Pride Rock after defeating a Team Go Rocket Rookie or spinning a PokéStop. Players who spin tops for seven days will receive an evolutionary item.

During Community Day, Poliwag Research will be awarding Pride Rocks from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm local time.

How to use Pride Rock in Pokémon Go

In order for Poliwhirl to evolve into Politoed, you need to give your Pokémon 100 Candies and a Pride Stone. On the other hand, Slowpoke needs 50 Candy and Pride Rock to transform into Slowking.