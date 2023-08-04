How to Follow the DASH Diet to Lower Blood Pressure

What foods are allowed on the DASH diet?

Specific foods include fruits and vegetables, low-fat and fat-free dairy products, whole grains, fish, poultry, beans, and nuts. And since sodium has a very clear effect on heart health (studies show that the risk of cardiovascular disease increases by 6% for a 1 gram increase in sodium), the DASH diet recommends reducing sodium intake to about 2300 mg per day with a low-salt diet option. no more than 1500 mg per day (amount in 3/4 teaspoon of salt).

It is also recommended to limit sweets to no more than five servings per week; avoid foods high in saturated fat (such as full-fat dairy and red meat); and drink alcohol only in moderation, as it can raise blood pressure.

DASH diet Foods to eat: Vegetables

Fruits

whole grains

Fat-free or low-fat dairy products

Fish

Birds

beans

Nuts and seeds

Vegetable oils Foods to be restricted: fat meat

whole milk products

Sugar-containing drinks

Sweets

Sodium (salt) Source: National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

But the DASH diet is not so much about individual foods as it is about the overall meal plan. Research shows that eating a variety of foods with blood pressure-lowering nutrients has a greater effect than focusing on individual foods or nutrients.

When using DASH, “the main thing is to lower sodium levels and get enough calcium,” says Liz Weinandy, an outpatient dietitian and clinical instructor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Although the DASH diet promotes many of the same healthy foods as the Mediterranean diet, it specifically reduces sodium and recommends three daily servings of low-fat dairy products, as calcium has been found to help lower blood pressure.”

It should be noted that if you are lactose intolerant, you may need to make adjustments, such as opting for lactose-free or lactose-reduced milk.

What are the health benefits of the DASH diet?

If you have high blood pressure (more than two-thirds of people over 65), your doctor has probably already recommended the DASH diet for a very simple reason: it works.

Studies show that the blood pressure reduction in people following the DASH diet is comparable to the blood pressure reduction in people taking stage 1 hypertension medications. But that’s not all. Research published in 2020 in the journal Arthritis and rheumatology suggests it may also reduce the risk of gout, a painful inflammatory disease common in people with high blood pressure and other cardiovascular conditions, by lowering blood uric acid levels.