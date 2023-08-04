how many cups is recommended for health benefits

It is a drink that is stigmatized by some consumers and used to be associated with illness, but The benefits of coffee have been scientifically proven. and new studies are added year after year. According to a study published in a British journal, moderate consumption of a few cups may benefit health.



Quantity may vary according to personal taste, but scientists recommend drinking three to four cups of coffee a day. At this expense, it will Benefit for health for its various components, antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and nutrients. This is natural in each case, the doctor should observe, taking into account the condition of each person, whether it is hypertensive, with reflux, etc.



Two aspects must be taken into account to get these health benefits, one of them is quality rather than quantity. He coffee which is most recommended is in grains or ground since they are more natural and do not have any industrial process.









Coffee is recommended to be consumed in grains and without sugar.

benefits of coffee

The Mayo Clinic highlights some of the potential health or protection benefits coffee can bring. “They found a possible link between coffee and reduced mortality,” publishes the page, but also emphasizes that it has its risks due to its high caffeine content.









Drink three to four cups of coffee a day to improve your health.

The presence of antioxidants protects the body from the degeneration of cells that produce free radicals.

Protects the liver therefore, it prevents cirrhosis of the liver thanks to caffeine, which stabilizes liver enzyme levels and keeps them in a healthy range.

Delays the onset of Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative diseases. This is due to the presence of antioxidants in it.

Strengthens DNA. This is because roasted coffee prevents DNA damage that occurs naturally.

Reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. This is because coffee has a vasodilating effect and causes blood to circulate through the body more smoothly.

It's a source of energy because caffeine stimulates the transmission of nerve impulses.

Prevents the development of type 2 diabetes. This is due to antioxidant factors and their anti-inflammatory effects.

Improves asthma symptoms, it happens because the bronchi dilate due to substances like theophylline, a compound found in medicines for this disease.

Fight against cellulite because it helps to reactivate blood circulation and burn fat that is deposited in muscle tissue.

Reduces headache because it dilates the blood vessels of the brain.

it's digestive, because it has a prebiotic effect and nourishes the bacterial flora. Stimulates gastric secretion and activates the production of bile, performing a digestive role after meals.

