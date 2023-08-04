How is the economy under Eduardo Costantini?

Eduardo Costantini believes that Argentina has “an endemic disease that is above the resources it has, so inflation is classic, deficits, reserve crises, disparity of relative prices always misadjust the macro”.

I say the country has “no resources, state is broke, has zero reserves, structural deficit, lacks international credit”.

Costantini warned that “rulers must bear the political cost of streamlining the wider economy and it must be a state policy to achieve this”.

“The first pillar is ordering the public accounts, deciding that the state does not spend MS, leading ultimately to issuing MS, to the central bank to intervene, to delay the dollar in all relative prices. For” he says in announcements from time to time.

The creators of the Nordelta complex think so The “official dollar” is too cheap and free too much and the reality is somewhere in between, but it’s like taking a shot while walking, because when you try to readjust, balance, calibrate the different variables, a There is devaluation which is inevitable haber”.

“There is devaluation because there are no reserves and there is infinite dollar demand, which leads to Cortoplazo’s inflationary boom, then, obviously the rest of the dollar will go up to parotene which will be much less than free”, he said. explains.

al complaint order en las public accounts costantini seal que “Within fiscal balance, it is necessary to achieve social viability of the exchange rate. You cannot do manual adjustments, you have to make the state more efficient and the allocation of resources also more efficient”.

“This is not a problem that can be solved overnight. If fiscal balance is achieved, the government does not need to borrow more on itself as it needs to pay for this additional expenditure. is not”, etc.

entrepreneur considers it The country “has a political problem, nobody has an unsolvable material problem, because the potential that Argentina has is very strong”.

And he was of the opinion that “It is the policy that you have to give, the answer that never ends, because there is no politician who puts priority in order”.

Adams suggests that “A good economic plan that has political backing that has to change expectations, change the direction of the flow of dollars and that’s what you have to manage because it will bring about a quick change in expectations for the good”.

consider it a financial plan “You have to keep the household finances in order, you don’t have to be in debt, and this is the pillar of streamlining monetary variables and achieving price stability, which strengthens the currency and increases savings”.